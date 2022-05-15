Growing up in Ramona Gardens, Noé Ramirez rubbed shoulders with the Los Angeles Dodgers when they made hometown appearances.
Now a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ramirez is paying it forward.
“I just remember when I was a kid how much that impacted me,” Ramirez said. “The Lakers would help out a lot, too. I just remember that feeling when I was a kid, how important it was.”
He and his family just founded BRICKS, a nonprofit that shares his enthusiasm to help his hometown. BRICKS is an acronym for “Believe in yourself; Reach out for knowledge; Imagine your future; Care about your mission; Key moments are your reach and Shine like a star.”
“My family is pretty special,” he said with a wide smile. “My sister is really involved in it. It’s a pretty cool team we have going.”
Ramirez is returning home to play four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 16, through Wednesday, May 18.
An alumnus of Alhambra High School and Cal State Fullerton, Ramirez was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2015 and was claimed by the Angels on waivers in 2017. Three years later, on Dec. 7, 2020, he was traded to the Reds for Raisel Iglesias, and was released on March 27, 2021.
The following day, he joined the Angels again. On May 22, 2021, he signed a minor league contract with the D-backs, and was called up on June 18.
During his first stint with the Angels, Ramirez was honored with a Los Angeles City Council resolution for his accomplishments on and off the field.
Earlier this year, he started the foundation BRICKS, a reflection of the bricks in the projects. Ramirez further aids his hometown with baseball clinics for the Ramona Gardens Boys and Girls Club during the off season.
“I’m just going back to my roots and helping as many kids in the area as I possibly can,” says Ramirez, who donned a Boyle Heights shirt during an interview with Bally Sports while on the Angels. “Boyle Heights will always be in my heart for sure.
He tries to impart to children and fans that being in the big leagues is tough — not everyone can make it.
“The message we send is if you don’t make it in baseball, there are so many other fields you could be successful in.
“It’s all about mentality and seeking help when you need it. Some of these kids are hard headed and they don’t want to ask for help. We say it’s OK to ask for help.”
Music lover
Another of Ramirez’s passions is music, in particular, laidback reggae/roots reggae. He is also an avid vinyl collector who’s so obsessed that he’s heading to San Francisco on an off day to pick the brain — and collection — of a longtime enthusiast.
“Old reggae has always been No. 1,” he said with a smile. “I love collecting original vinyl. So, I’m trying to make connections in that scene, too. Older DJs are really helping me with my collection.”
Ramirez recently purchased rarities by the reggae singer Rising Son. He says he could feel the vibes of previous listeners on the record, which was made in 1978.
He and his friends scour music calendars to see who’s performing on a particular night.
“We find someone who looks interesting and listen to their music,” Ramirez says. “It could be any genre. We just go.”
Music is in Ramirez’s blood. His father is a drummer who plays classic rock covers ranging from Led Zeppelin to the Bee Gees. Ramirez’s dad taught him to have a good ear for music.
“I’ve always been a sound guy,” he says. “I was just talking to one of our strength coaches about earbuds. I lost my AirPods. I think it’s a good thing. I want good quality sounding earbuds.”
Ramirez wasn’t “a big desert guy” before he joined the D-backs. Spending Spring Training in Tempe with the Angels changed his tune.
“I was out here a bunch and I just started to really appreciate Arizona and I started to like it more,” he says. “Being here with these guys is great. The team takes care of us well. It’s definitely a good vibe. I like it.”