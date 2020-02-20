Nearly 66,000 people with marijuana convictions had the charges expunged from their criminal records, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced last week. Lacey filed a motion last week seeking to expunge 62,000 felony convictions dating back to 1961 and 4,000 misdemeanor convictions. The move comes via a partnership with the tech nonprofit Code for America. California legalized the possession and purchase of marijuana products in 2016, allowing for possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and allowed for people to grow up to six plants for their own use.
“The dismissal of tens of thousands of old cannabis-related convictions in Los Angeles County will bring much-needed relief to communities of color that disproportionately suffered the unjust consequences of our nation’s drug laws,” Lacey said in a prepared statement.
The move is seen as a way to address decades of drug enforcement that disproportionately impacted minority communities. Similar efforts have taken root in San Francisco, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.