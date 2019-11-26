The Museum of Contemporary Art announced earlier this year that it was doing away with admission costs at both of its Downtown locations. Now we know exactly when gratis admission will begin.
MOCA announced last week that it will begin offering free general admission on Jan. 11.
To celebrate the launch of its new free admission, the museum is hosting a public gathering at both locations, which will feature live music, performances and food. The new model was made possible by a $10 million gift from MOCA Board President Carolyn Clark Power, which was announced at the annual MOCA benefit gala in May.
Attendees will still have to pay for special admission, while MOCA members will be able to access the exhibits for free.
