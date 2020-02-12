The City of Los Angeles has set a date for a public memorial for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven victims killed last month in a hillside helicopter crash in Calabasas. The date is tentatively set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, but details are slim. The Los Angeles Times first reported the news.
Mayor Eric Garcetti previously noted that while a memorial was in the works, the city was waiting to have further discussions with Bryant’s widow Vanessa. A memorial constructed by fans of Kobe Bryant was carefully deconstructed last week, with more than 1,300 basketballs removed from L.A. Live.
Flowers left at the space will be composted and used to feed plants around Staples Center.