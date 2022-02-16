Los Angeles enters 2022 facing regional issues of affordability and homelessness amid a global pandemic.
Looking ahead to the upcoming mayoral elections in November, the winner will lead Angelenos to solutions, city and countywide.
District 14 Councilmember Kevin de Leon said he believes he has the answers to inspire change and lead Los Angeles into a better future.
“We’ve dealt with earthquakes, wildfires, civil unrest, severe economic recessions, but we’ve never dealt with a global pandemic that has brought us to our knees economically and has also had such a profound impact on our lives economically and in mortality rates,” de Leon said.
“I’ve always been honest with the people of Los Angeles that I’ve wanted to serve in a leadership position during difficult times. This is the moment.”
Joining city council in 2020, de Leon sought to address homelessness as one of the largest issues in the city and county. Now, the councilmember turns to proactive approaches to the crisis, for the unhoused and for those facing housing instability due to pandemic-induced financial impacts.
Last August, the city passed a de Leon-authored motion that plans to create at least 25,000 housing units by 2025. The plan, “A Way Home,” was created to set timelines that have definitive results. De Leon described the plan as an immediate response that will house unhoused individuals sooner rather than later.
“Right now, our first, second and third priority is twofold — provide shelter for the tens of thousands of unhoused individuals living on the streets today to make sure that our streets are clean and safe for everyone. We need to reach out to those living on the streets who are suffering with serious mental health conditions and living with debilitating addictions.”
District 14 — which encompasses most of Downtown, moving east to Boyle Heights and stretching north to Eagle Rock — has 7,616 homeless people, making it the largest concentration of unhoused individuals among the city districts, according to a 2020 LAHSA homeless count.
“I represent the largest number of unhoused individuals in all of the city,” de Leon said.
“I’ve inherited ground zero. It’s the largest concentration in every metropolitan city, except for three — New York, LA County as a whole, and Chicago. It gives you the magnitude of this humanitarian crisis.”
Managing the goal of creating 25,000 housing units by 2025 and then some for the 41,290 unhoused individuals throughout Los Angeles calls for extensive resource management. De Leon plans to streamline the process of constructing housing, pulling funding from local, state and federal levels, and leverage unused public space to produce to meet the goal.
“In the short time that we’ve been here, we’ve housed more than 2,000 individuals,” he said.
“From tiny homes to Project Homekey and Roomkey, buying hotels and we’re not stopping.
“It’s about streamlining the process at city hall to get the permitting, dealing with building and safety requirements, and making sure everyone is safe, but also making sure that it’s much more efficient so we can get as many units online as possible.
“We cannot continue to talk and theorize, because it’s time to act. I co-authored 41.18 to make sure we have a way to enforce clean, safe and usable sidewalks for all. As councilmember and mayor, I support combining actions to create as many beds as possible and as fast as possible.”
Los Angeles Municipal Code 41.18 prohibits sitting, lying, sleeping or storing on a public right of way like sidewalks and underpasses and within 500 feet of decided “sensitive-use” areas voted on by city council, where signs are posted.
As of now, sensitive-use areas designated by city council are schools, day cares, public parks and libraries, among facilities providing homeless individuals with shelter, safe parking, sleeping or services where there is a 1,000-foot radial banning.
“On this issue of homelessness, the time to address the root causes and the deep and systemic issues that have forced so many onto the streets will come,” he said.
De Leon draws from his personal and career experiences, utilizing values and implementing them as acting councilmember and, if elected, as mayor.
In the California State Assembly and Senate, he led the Senate as president pro tempore in 2014, focusing on the state’s environment and economy. Prior to his political career, he taught English as a second language to immigrants and organized with California Teachers and the National Education associations for funding and infrastructural renewal for public schools.
However, de Leon said he believes Los Angeles needs a mayor who connects the councilmembers to issues that Angelenos face daily.
“The issues of good jobs, a living wage for working families, and better quality of life for every Angeleno are very personal to me,” he said.
“My mother came to this country as an immigrant with her own dreams. I can still remember riding the bus with my mom to homes with a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. There, my mother spent the vast majority of her day, if not her life cleaning other people’s homes. She worked her fingers to the bone cleaning the homes of the wealthy.
“Like so many other Angelenos, she worked hard, and sometimes she worked more than one job to give her kids a better future. Her work ethic and the example she set for me is exactly why I want to work hard every day to lift up working people in our community and all of Los Angeles.”
De Leon has advocated for working-class families and immigrants, speaking up with councilmembers of other districts for street vending rights.
Last fall, De Leon spoke at a rally where street vendors and advocates detailed concerns about a lack of access to health permits, allowing street vendors to operate in a safe, authorized manner, and to address the sentiment of city legislation working against them.
The councilmember also presented a motion in August 2021 to expedite federal and state COVID-19 relief funds to Angelenos.
“At the current pace, it will take one and a half years to disburse all of the $235 million (in relief funds), clearly an unacceptable pace by any standard. … The slow pace of payouts means the vast majority remain behind on their rent and cannot get their head above water,” the motion reads.
“The difference between me and other candidates is that, for me, it’s never been about being just a good vote. It’s about using my power to make Los Angeles a better place to live,” he said.
“There are so many people in Los Angeles who have been overlooked, underappreciated and undervalued. People who work hard, pay their taxes and fight with everything they have to make a better life for themselves and their family, only to see a city around them that doesn’t live up to our idea of what’s possible.”
De Leon commented on the recent increase in property and violent crimes, particularly shootings, as reported by 2021 LAPD crime data. Though de Leon did address specific solutions, he identified shifting duties away from city law enforcement, like responding to drug overdoses and mental health-related incidents, allowing officers to respond to crimes faster, as one solution.
“Angelenos deserve more. … We have an opportunity before us to reenvision how we utilize resources,” he said.
“They deserve a fighter in city hall who will demand a better quality of life for every Angeleno, not just for the wealthy and powerful. That’s why I’m running for mayor, not because of the great challenges ahead of us or the fancy title but because I believe in the power and future of this city.”