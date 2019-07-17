The hungry masses will descend on Downtown this week, as the two-day culinary festival Delicious Little Tokyo returns.
The food-focused happening kicks off Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. with Sake on the Rocks, a sake and food event at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (244 S. San Pedro St.).
Tickets are $150; 15 Los Angeles restaurants will be paired with more than 50 sake samples from across Japan.
On Saturday there is a slate of events from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Highlights include a $15 historical food walking tour with the Little Tokyo Historical Society at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a mixology demo at Wolf and Crane at 1 p.m., and a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, hosted by the Tea Masters of Little Tokyo, at the Japanese American National Museum at 3 p.m. The later two events each cost $5.
More information and a full list of events are at golittletokyo.com/delicious.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019