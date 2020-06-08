Professor Emeritus, History, Cal Poly Pomona As the nationwide reaction, led by “Black Lives Matter,” to the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer runs its inevitable course of violence and anarchy, including fires and looting here in Downtown Los Angeles, it’s time to reflect on the lack of white reaction to a comparable, inexplicable use of lethal
force here 70 years ago, which ended in the tragic death of a young college student.
If that innocent, unarmed Los Angeles teen was black and had been fatally shot today by a police officer following a routine traffic stop, demonstrators would be in the streets demanding justice. But the white kid died in 1950, and the reaction of the public, press, police and justice system of that era contrasts sharply with what would occur now.
Shortly after midnight on October 7, 1950, two white college students, James Henry and Francis Carey, were cruising through a section of northeast Los Angeles after a football game and party. The cruise ended tragically following a routine traffic stop when the 18-year-old Henry, the driver, was fatally shot by a Los Angeles reserve police officer.
Henry’s sedan had been spotted by officer J. E. Christman and his partner as it left a parking lot, accompanied by another vehicle. The patrolmen chased the other car, lost it, and stopped Henry when they saw his car after the failed chase.
With his gun drawn, Christman ordered Henry to exit with his hands up. As Henry left the car, Christman fired one shot, hitting Henry in the neck. He fell dead on the street.
The morning dailies carried the story on the front page, with a jump to more details and photos inside. But press standards in 1950 differed greatly from the way journalists would cover an officer-involved shooting today.
Christman’s name was mentioned repeatedly, printed with his photo. A disturbing picture showed the dead victim lying
next to his car.
Other than a large number of angry letters from readers, the only outward demonstration of public discontent was seen at the coroner’s inquest. Usually a routine matter with little public interest, the hearing was packed with so many disgruntled onlookers that the police providing security anticipated a demonstration following the jury’s finding. There was none.
At the inquest, Christman insisted the shooting was a terrible accident. He explained he was tense after the failed car chase. He also said Henry did not have his hands over his head, as ordered, and in the instant before he fired his gun, Henry made a suspicious move toward his pocket.
That “move toward his pocket” might have been 1950’s counterpart to the oft-heard justification of a deadly shooting today, that the victim “reached for his waistband.” In either case, the result is a dead youth—white or black.
Carey, Henry’s passenger, told the inquest that Henry had his hands up when he was shot. That conflicting testimony is mirrored in several recent cases in which witnesses have contradicted similar justifications offered by police.
At the end of testimony, the coroner’s jury quickly found Henry’s death to be a homicide. Christman left the hearing with a police escort and was taken directly to the Highland Park station, where he was booked for manslaughter and jailed. Not a likely scenario today.
Christman’s incarceration ended a day later when the grand jury, which in those days usually consisted of a conservative, pro-law-and-order and upper-class element, cleared him of all charges, ruling the death an accident.
Like the father of Kelly Thomas, the young white man who died a few years ago as a result of injuries incurred during his arrest in Fullerton, Henry’s father was not reticent about condemning police conduct in the death of his son. “Shot like a dog,” read one headline, quoting Henry’s father.
But one feature so common today was missing in the Henry case. There were no press reports indicating the Henry family filed a claim against the police department or the city. There is no indication that any claim was made or paid. Today the claim would not only be filed but there would be a multimillion-dollar settlement. The Thomas family received a $4.9 million settlement from Fullerton.
Why were there no demonstrations? The young folks of Henry’s era were labeled the “Silent Generation.” They were a quiet group, unaccustomed to protest, interested mainly in having a family and a secure future. In 1950, white lives didn’t matter enough to make waves. Although today young whites protest over many other grievances, the Thomas case demonstrates that white lives still don’t matter.