Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball practice. Bronny was hospitalized on July 24 and has since been released from intensive care at Cedars-Sinai and discharged to his home.
“While practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said.
“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
Bronny is an incoming freshman at USC and was ranked highly in several published recruiting reports for 2023 after being named a McDonald’s All-American during high school. Due to student privacy, the university was unable to comment.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed that they responded to an incident involving “an adult male” on the morning of July 24. Paramedics were sent to the Galen Center on the USC campus. In a statement released on July 27, Cedars-Sinai stated Bronny James arrived at the hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”
The treatment for cardiac arrest, which happens when the heart stops beating, is CPR and automated external defibrillators. Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack, which is caused by an artery blockage.
While it is unknown what caused Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest, a study published by the National Library of Medicine said that, in the United States, the most common cause for athletes under 35 is inherited cardiac conditions. Cardiologist Merjie Chukumerije from Cedars-Sinai, said, “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”
Recent estimates published by the National Library of Medicine show that Sudden Cardiac Death is the leading cause of sudden death in athletes, with an incidence rate ranging between one in 40,000 to one in 80,000. The study also found that certain players could be at higher risk of a sudden cardiac incident, with the highest rate of incidence found in Black male basketball players.
It is unclear if this incident will impact Bronny’s ability to play basketball. In 2022, another incoming USC basketball player, Vincent Iwichuku, similarly collapsed during a team practice and spent several days recovering from cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He returned to the team later that season.
Also recently, Buffalo Bills football athlete Damar Hamlin, 25, suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a game. In April, he was cleared by doctors to return to training and stated that he intends to play next season.
Bronny’s father, LeBron, had previously expressed his dream to one day play alongside his son in the NBA. In a published interview, LeBron said, “I asked him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So, if he wants to do it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so I’m just waiting on him.”
The James family has been silent on the incident aside from the statement updating the media on Bronny’s condition.