A Pico Union resource fair and community cleanup underlines the importance of renewed civic engagement and partnership for councilmembers and neighborhood groups, emphasizing the need for community awareness.
The collaborative cleanup event between the office of Gil Cedillo, District 1, Pico Union Neighborhood Council Quality of Life and Safety Committee, and other groups invited area volunteers to connect with the likes of Byzantine-Latino Quarter Business Improvement District, Salvation Army, LAFD and National Health Foundation.
“It’s a way of getting community engagement. People have pride in their own neighborhoods. I’m marveled and pleased about how the community will come out and participate to clean up their communities,” Cedillo said.
The events give Cedillo a chance to listen to District 1 residents’ concerns in person, he said.
“It’s a very intimate experience to be on the council. It’s very organic,” Cedillo said. “It’s the pleasantness of governance at a local level. It puts myself and my staff there to listen to the community. You get right on the ground. The city or state legislator might pass a law, but it’s at these events where you can see the impact.
“It’s helpful. It informs us and it informs our daily work, and then we’re able to go to work and respond. … It’s not just me, though; it’s my staff and the volunteers who are our eyes and ears on the ground.”
Cedillo said partnerships with groups like Koreatown Youth + Community Center can lead to citywide change on a bigger level.
“This is what the city needs — this type of city engagement,” he said. “There are a lot of city and national problems, and we can’t solve them all ourselves, but we can solve problems dealing with being a good neighbor and building community. By coming out when it’s safe and appropriate, working with your neighbors to build a better community, ultimately, we’ll build a better city.”
Aurora Corona, a lifelong Pico Union resident, joined the neighborhood council in 2021. Now its secretary and the chair of its Quality of Life and Safety Committee, she’s looking to inspire more change locally.
“There are a lot of people who love the community, like myself, and they want to keep it clean and change the image of Pico Union,” she said. “There have been periods of ups and downs, and my goal and the committee’s goal is to make a rebirth.”
The committees work on improvement projects, focusing on cleanups. They collaborate with local youth, finding ways to improve and showcase the historic Pico Union.
On Jan. 22, PUNC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the installation of 50 “Welcome to Pico Union Historic District” street decals. The project invited Pico Union students to design an image that would capture the spirit of the community, according to Corona, who pitched the idea to PUNC.
Corona also helped organize the resource fair and community cleanup with Cedillo’s office, which brought over 100 Pico Union residents and students together.
“It’s about community engagement but also about community awareness,” she said. “There were already cleanups in the neighborhood, but there’s a lot of people in this area that are in different pockets and groups, and they love their community, but we want to bring everyone together.”
The neighborhood council plans on more community cleanups, partnering with the city for larger resource fairs and reaching out to less privileged schools in Pico Union to organize mentorships, according to Corona.
Residents who attended the community event received free COVID-19 PPE and information about health care and other programs through organizations like the National Healthcare Foundation and the Salvation Army.
At Keep It Clean events, Cedillo and his team hear residents’ concerns and ideas about community cleanups.
The councilmember is running for reelection in the upcoming municipal elections in November and plans to continue on-the-ground work in his district to directly address issues or concerns that residents have about public safety, homelessness and housing stability.
“We want to get this election behind us. It’s a part of our democratic system, but we want to move forward and continue the work. We want to be first in affordable housing, workforce housing, reducing homelessness and help with economic development,” he said.
Among a more recent affordable housing project, a motion from Cedillo details the construction of a $24 million housing project, Oak Apartments, which is set to become a 64-unit multifamily housing site on Francis Avenue. The project is still in pre-development stages.
According to a report from Los Angeles City Planning, “Equitable Distribution of Affordable Housing,” data gathered from 2009 to 2020 documents that District 1 is leading in affordable housing production, with 2,423 total units permitted.
“Our work is driven by our capacity, by being informed by the community and our experience. It’s not driven by the elections. We’re moving forward, and we’ve been moving forward since day one,” Cedillo said about continuing existing community programs and collaboration, ultimately responding to the needs of District 1.
The councilmember highlighted plans for upgrading parks around District 1, noting the reopening of MacArthur Park in the coming days. The city temporarily closed the Westlake park in October 2021 for beautification and infrastructural upgrades to lights, benches and irrigation, but not before moving unhoused residents out of the park and offering Project Roomkey housing, leaving a chain-link fence around the park’s perimeter.
“We’ve used our legislative experience and skills to accomplish more with no drama. That’s just a product of our experience, legislative maturity and personal maturity of being in public service for many years. People trust us, and it’s because of that trust that we’re able to have accomplishments,” Cedillo said.
“In my office, we consider ourselves public servants. Me and my team come together to serve our district, and we consider it a privilege and honor. This is just one of our daily expressions of our ability to serve our district. … We share in the community pride that our residents have,” he said.