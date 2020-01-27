The three people vying to head up the largest prosecutorial agency in the United States will meet this week for a discussion and debate in Downtown Los Angeles.
Former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon, former public defender Rachel Rossi and incumbent Los Angeles D.A. Jackie Lacey will meet at the Aratoni Theatre at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for a debate organized jointly by KPPC and the Los Angeles Times.
The debate is free and open to the public and will start at 7 p.m..
The election has largely been characterized as a clash between older tougher approaches on crime, versus newer progressive models championed in city’s like San Francisco. KPPC senior politics reporter Libby Denkmann and LA Times editorial writer Robert Greene will moderate the debate.
The primary election is March 3. Anyone who hopes to have their question asked to the candidates can submit them to scpr.org.
