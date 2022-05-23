The Los Angeles Dodgers have partnered with the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to host a mobile vote center at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 primary election.
This is the second time that Dodger Stadium will act as a vote center. The first time was in 2020 when the Dodgers became the first team in Major League Baseball to make its stadium available for voting.
The mobile vote center will be available to all voters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28 — opening day of the voting period.
LA County voters can visit the stadium and cast their ballots, drop off their vote-by-mail ballots, or register to vote.
A second mobile vote center will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1. Beginning at 3 p.m., voters attending the Dodgers’ 5:10 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will be allowed to enter the stadium.
“We are very proud to once again partner with Los Angeles County to make Dodger Stadium an accessible voting location for county residents,” said Stan Kasten, Dodgers president and chief executive officer.
“Voting is a civic duty, and by bringing the LA County Mobile Vote Center to Dodger Stadium, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Angelenos have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming election.”
There will be Dodger giveaways and a special-edition Dodgers “I Voted” sticker for those who turn out to vote at Dodger Stadium on May 28.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to highlight the importance of voting and to provide our voters with a unique opportunity to cast their ballot at their iconic stadium,” said Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County registrar-recorder and county clerk.
“The Dodgers organization represents the fabric and history of our communities. It’s partnerships like this that speak to the spirit of participation that is the foundation of our representative form of governing.”
Info: lavote.gov