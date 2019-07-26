Dodger Stadium to Receive $100 Million Overhaul

The streaking Los Angeles Dodgers hope soon to have a World Series trophy, but that’s not the biggest addition the team is anticipating.
On Tuesday, team owners announced $100 million worth of renovations coming to Dodger Stadium in the off-season.
The upgrades, which will arrive before the Dodgers host the 2020 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, will include creating a two-acre Centerfield Plaza with food offerings and a kids play area, improvements to the existing left and right field pavilions and a new sound system. In addition, the stadium will get a statue honoring Sandy Koufax, the Hall of Famer who in 12 years with the Dodgers won three Cy Young awards and three World Series championships. The Koufax statue will be in the new Centerfield Plaza, joining a Jackie Robinson statue that will be relocated from the left field area.
“Dodger Stadium has always been and remains the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball, and these renovations will enhance every aspect of the fan experience with modern and family-friendly amenities,” Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a prepared statement.
Dodger Stadium was built in 1962 and is the third oldest ballpark behind Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.
