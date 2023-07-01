The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to reinvite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night amid national controversy drew crowds of protesters, briefly shutting down Dodger Stadium’s main entrance on June 16.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a drag and LGBTQ+ activist group that dresses as Catholic nuns for performances and appearances. They describe themselves as “an Order of 21st Century Nuns dedicated to the promulgation of universal joy and the expiation of stigmatic guilt.”
The group has received criticism from the religious community for its performances, which seem to mock the Catholic faith. Some of the performances include an act in which a Christ-like figure pole dances on a cross, among other parodies of the faith and its clergy.
Several thousand protestors, many donning red shirts, assembled in the stadium parking lot in the hours before the game. Several speakers took to a stage assembled by religious activist group Catholics for Catholics, to decry the Sisters and shame the Dodgers for honoring them, including former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
“Respect religion. It’s a real simple thing. So, if anyone had the occasion to read that letter — that long, painful letter that the Dodgers wrote apologizing, how many believe they have another longer painful letter to write?” said Villanueva, drawing cheers from the crowd.
When the Dodgers first announced plans to honor the Sisters with their Community Hero award during their Pride Night celebrations, the team faced backlash from fans and activists of Catholic and other faiths who felt disrespected by the team’s decision to invite the group. The Dodgers chose to disinvite the Sisters, which drew protests from several lawmakers and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Really sad to see the Dodgers cave to pressure & kick drag queens out of a Pride celebration,” California State Sen. Scott Wiener tweeted. “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do amazing, life-saving work in the community.”
Such commentary eventually forced the team to reinvite the drag group to receive their award at the game. The team apologized to the Sisters, as referenced by Villanueva, which lauded the group for their “lifesaving” work.
“The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16,” said a statement released by the team.
“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”
Dodger pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen, both of Christian faith, voiced their disappointment in the team’s decision before the game.
“This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or Pride or anything like that,” Kershaw said. “This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion, that I don’t agree with.”
The evening marked the Major League debut of Dodgers pitcher Emmett Sheehan, who became only the second player to be called up to The Show directly from Double-A by Dodgers President Andrew Friedman. Sheehan allowed no hits through six innings, but the Dodgers lost 7-5 in extra innings.