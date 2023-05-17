Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted the Downtown Community Plan update, which will serve as the land use plan and guiding policy document for Downtown Los Angeles until 2040 and as a model for future community plans.
The updated plan was brought before city council after gaining unanimous approval from the Planning and Land Use Management Committee. It will include a new zoning ordinance and will aim to accommodate Downtown’s projected growth of 125,000 residents, 70,000 housing units and 55,000 jobs by 2040.
The plan was originally created by the Central City United coalition (CCU), a cross-neighborhood collective led by the Los Angeles Community Action Network, the Southeast Asian Community Alliance and Little Tokyo Service Center, to address the needs of vulnerable communities Downtown — through methods like sustaining present cultural practices and institutions in areas like Chinatown, Little Tokyo and Skid Row; prioritizing tenant protections; creating a net gain of affordable and supportive housing to curb displacement; and uplifting the voices of community leaders, residents and businesses in regard to future planning and development.
“DTLA 2040 allows for the maintaining of jobs, building of housing and the preservation of historic communities like Skid Row, Little Tokyo and Chinatown,” said Steve Diaz, deputy director of the Los Angeles Community Action Network. “We are excited to be able to tell the story of a bright future for our community with the passage of DTLA 2040. We now need to move on to the implementation and monitoring of the plan.”
The process of forming the coalition’s People’s Plan began in 2017, when the CCU outlined its shared priorities of affordable housing and homelessness prevention, displacement avoidance, cultural preservation, economic development, community benefits and racial justice.
“Skid Row, Little Tokyo and Chinatown have historically been pitted against each other — by race, language and even a freeway,” said Sissy Trinh, executive director of the Southeast Asian Community Alliance. “Central City United worked to undo those barriers and built a powerful coalition where we were able to become neighbors and allies to create change that benefited all of our communities.”
Senior city planner Brittany Arceneaux called the current plan an “important step” in the city’s history, and Vincent Bertoni, director of planning, described it as a way of reimagining Downtown LA as “a Downtown of the future.”
The final DTLA 2040 plan adopted by city council includes a number of community-responsive policies and programs that had been proposed in CCU’s original People’s Plan. These include promoting development of new affordable housing through a graduated inclusionary housing program that adjusts to changing market conditions; creating a new category of “Acutely Low-Income” for affordable units that targets the lowest income community members; requiring a 1-to-1 replacement ratio for any demolished affordable housing units and tenant protections to prevent displacement as a result of lost units; creating a new zone in part of Skid Row known as the IX1 that ensures a minimum of 80% of new housing units will be restricted affordable units; replacing the Transfer of Floor Area Rights program with Community Benefits Fund that aims to incentivize important community needs, including additional affordable housing, economic development and small-business protections while being more equitable and transparent; creating tools to support mom-and-pop, community-serving small businesses and street vendors; ensuring that new open spaces are publicly accessible and inclusive of amenities for all users, including low-income families, seniors and the unhoused; and creating a new Racial Justice and Equity Program that provides a harm analysis and reduction to identify and mitigate potential racialized impacts.
“The final version of the DTLA 2040 community plan is the result of thousands of hours of engagement by hundreds of community members — many of whom are low income, small-business owners or unhoused, … those who have been historically marginalized by planning processes,” said Grant Sunoo, director of community building and engagement at the Little Tokyo Service Center. “We are thankful for their input, grateful to all of our allies, and appreciative of the Planning Department for their partnership in this process. There is much work to come as we implement the plan, but this is certainly an important milestone.”