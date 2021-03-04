Spring is in the air, and the First-in Fire Foundation recently shared its “Love at a Grassroots Level” with Downtown firefighters.
LAFD Fire Station 10 received ice cream and an assortment of toppings and a heartfelt “thank-you” flier for the courageous and brave firefighters who protect the community.
The sweets were purchased from a Los Angeles small business, Local Ice, a specialty ice cream shop. Firefighters at fire stations south of Downtown, including 14, 64 and 65, received big boxes of assorted dark chocolates compliments of Television City, in collaboration with First-in Fire Foundation.
The foundation’s mission is connecting local citizens and businesses to their local fire stations. First-in Fire Foundation is unique in that it directly asks the question, “What do you need?”
All fire stations need and welcome goodwill and appreciation from the communities they serve.
For almost a year, COVID-19 has changed the world, and Los Angeles is no different. Morale for everyone — citizens, small businesses, first responders — is so important. Special delivery of an ice cream dessert is a win-win and a guaranteed morale booster.
Emergency responders have been especially overloaded and tested by the pandemic. However, they’ve met the challenges and have overcome complexities caused by COVID-19.
The foundation has found that bonding during a crisis and in this pandemic helps strengthen local friendships and resilience for emergency preparedness, and points out that “friendship is the first step toward preparedness.”
“We hope the love at the grassroots level shared with our firefighters will keep the spirit of springtime alive all year long. It’s as easy as making an old-fashioned ice cream sundae or opening a box of chocolates and knowing it came from the heart of a friend,” said foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen.
“In this pandemic year and beyond, we aim to help small businesses and firefighters at the same time.”
To be a part of the First-in Fire Foundation’s firehouse campaign to support and thank local firefighters, call 323-933-8164, email info@firstinfirefoundation.org or visit firstinfirefoundation.org.