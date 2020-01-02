Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Pavilion

 photo courtesy Good Samaritan Hospital

Downtown Los Angeles’ acute care facility Good Samaritan Hospital has changed hands. Last week, the Whitter-based PIH Health announced that it has cleared the final hurdle to acquire Good Samaritan Hospital; it will be renamed PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in the near future. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to a media release, PIH and Good Samaritan will spend most of the new year ironing out a transition plan. Good Samaritan Hospital was founded in 1885 and holds 408 beds.

“Good Samaritan Hospital has an impressive 130-year history and we are thrilled to welcome their physicians, staff, volunteers and patients to the PIH Health network,” James R. West, PIH Health President and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Following the acquisition, PIH will now operates three hospitals, including facilities in Downey and Whittier and will provide close to 1,100 hospital beds.

