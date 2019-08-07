Last month the County Department of Arts and Culture handed out nearly $5.5 million in arts grants to nonprofits and school districts, and a number of Downtown-based organizations are among those chosen. Recipients include Skid Row’s Inner-City Arts (receiving $49,000 for arts education) and the Historic Core’s Latino Theater Company ($42,400 for its 2020 Global Encuentro theater festival).
“These grants are making art more accessible across the County,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a prepared statement. “We want every person in this County to have access to the breadth, depth, and diversity of the arts, now and into the future.”
Other Downtown grant winners include the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center ($33,100), the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles ($27,400) and the Los Angeles Poverty Department ($19,200).
A full list of recipients is at lacountyarts.org.