As a kid, architect Karin Liljegren would stare at buildings while she refined them in her head.
“As a kid, I used to look at buildings and think about how I could improve them,” said Liljegren. “I love positive transformation.”
In 20 years, Liljegren and her company, Omgivning, have built over 400 buildings, helping to revitalize Downtown Los Angeles after crashes in 2000 and 2008.
To revitalize the city’s urban core after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic brought the city to its knees, Liljegren hopes her ideas will help businesses reconnect with their communities.
According to Liljegren, there are many items DTLA must change, but it must first repopulate the vacant ground floors. Active ground floors would bring people into the area and create the urban city experience.
“There’s a lot of things that need to happen, but I do think that activating the ground floor has to occur right away,” she said.
For a temporary fix, Liljegren suggests pop-up stores, galleries or anything as long as it gives people a reason to return to your area. She believes the pop-ups would not only bring a cash flow to the owners but also reinvigorate the community while more urban reprogramming occurs.
“We need (to bring) pop-up stores and programming into (these) empty spaces right now,” Liljegren said. “It could be an art gallery that comes in (or) it can literally be a pop-up retail space. We need to get some stuff in there.”
While the pop-ups continue to bring customers back into the area in the short term, one of Liljegren’s ideas to create a lasting impact is to create a “makers collective.”
“Something that is like a food hall concept, but it might be a different model — like a makers collective,” she said. “It’s not a brand-new idea, but it allows tenants to have a much smaller space that’s actually affordable.”
Liljegren continued by saying the collective will have a connection to the commerce via street access and can come together to have a management team to oversee the whole space.
Additionally, Liljegren believes that alfresco dining will help bring restaurants back during and post-pandemic.
“There’s no reason that most buildings can’t just pull that storefront back into the build and create that really great outdoor patio (that’s still) within the building envelope,” Liljegren said.
“A lot of restaurants do that, but not enough. A lot of them still want to maximize that square footage and get it right up to the property line instead of understanding the desire and need for people to sit outside.”
Also, the alfresco dining can be coupled with public art to help reactivate the space and bring more pedestrian traffic to the area, which could help local retail spaces as well.
Liljegren also believes that the spaces need to be flexible. One example is to have a workplace and restaurant on the same floor.
In the hybrid workplace/restaurant model, the office space would operate during normal business hours while the restaurant would open at night. During the day the office could use the restaurant for breakout sessions and other uses. Offices could also use pods to provide private spaces to their employees, especially post-pandemic. At night, the office can still be accessed by employees during the dinner rush.
“Those could all work really easily,” Liljegren said. “A restaurant has small tables and chairs and private dining rooms which could also become conference rooms. … The idea of sharing or having a hybrid of these two uses is something that is potentially viable.”
Again, Liljegren believes it will take a lot of effort and time to revitalize DTLA, but before all that happens people need to present ideas to get the ball rolling.
“I’m just trying to give people ideas that are kind of out of the box because we need to get some new stuff happening on these ground floors,” she said.