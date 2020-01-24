Conductor Gustavo Dudamel is deciding to stick with Los Angeles. The Music and Art Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic has extended his contract with the organization through the 2025/2026 season, according to the Phil’s board of directors. As part of the L.A. Phil, Dudamel has overseen several seasons and special events for the musical group, including the 2018-19 centennial season. In a prepared statement, Dudamel said he looks forward to a second decade at the L.A. Phil.
“We have so much work still to do, but I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and to sharing more beautiful moments together, hand in hand with my extraordinary orchestra and our leadership team," he said in the statement.
Dudamel first took over as music director in 2009 and his contract has been extended twice prior.