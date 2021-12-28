Store owners and Chinatown residents spoke out against the possible redevelopment of a longtime shopping center at a press conference Dec. 17.
Coming with it could be the eviction of 100 small-business owners at the Dynasty Center. Many of them are low-income immigrants selling kitchenware, clothing, electronics and plants.
Dynasty Center was acquired by urban commercial real estate developer Redcar Ltd. in July. The Santa Monica-based developer has purchased other properties in Chinatown to redevelop into office space.
Store owners from The Shop, another shopping plaza previously next Dynasty Center, were evicted in March 2020 by Redcar and the property is undergoing construction to become offices.
Chinatown Community for Equitable Development, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization working closely with Chinatown tenants and residents, said more than 20 store owners working in Dynasty Center were previously evicted by Redcar during The Shop’s redevelopment. Redcar could not be reached for comment.
Diana Chau has maintained her family Chinatown business for nearly 30 years. The Shop displaced her in March 2020.
“From the perspective of store owners, our lives and income depend on Dynasty Center as it currently is. Residents also depend on the Dynasty Center for convenience,” Chau said.
Chau said Dynasty Center has been an integral part of the community for more than three decades.
“This is highly unjust,” she said. “Dynasty Center has its own history that must be preserved, and we must fight back against Redcar this time.”
Pauline Chau, 52-year Chinatown resident and tenant leader with All Chinatown Tenants Union, said community members get their clothing and household items from Dynasty Center.
“At this moment we need to come together and fight against Dynasty Center and make sure that Redcar doesn’t demolish it,” she said.
Pauline said Dynasty Center is essential because it provides residents with culturally relevant items they might not find at a Walmart.
Like Pauline, many of the speakers and Dynasty Center store owners at the press conference were non-English speakers from East and Southeast Asia.
“If Dynasty Center is destroyed, many Asian immigrants here will not know where to get their clothes and items that they need,” she said. “It is of the utmost importance that we come together and show Redcar that though they may have their own kind of power, when we come together collectively, we are just as powerful.”
Organizers with CCED also spoke in solidarity with Chinatown residents and small-business owners of Dynasty Center.
Charlotte Nguyen, a volunteer with CCEED, spoke about her connection with Dynasty Center and the role the community shopping center has played in her life.
“I am a descendent of refugees who, like many of the store owners here, were displaced from their homeland during the Vietnam War,” she said.
“Since resettling in Los Angeles 45 years ago, my family has always found safety, comfort and belonging on the streets of Chinatown.
“As a little girl, my hardworking parents couldn’t always afford many toys from Target or Toys-R-Us, but at Dynasty Center I was a queen.
“After they finished buying groceries, I would spend hours wandering the aisles of Dynasty Center with my parents and, sure enough, we would come home with a toy or dress or pack of Pokemon cards. It didn’t matter if we were actually rich or poor. At Dynasty Center, I always felt like we had enough.”
Nguyen said she felt turmoil watching developers buy property and redevelop community centers and landmarks, while displacing members of the community.
“I’ve seen the loss of local stores and familiar faces on our streets,” Nguyen said. “All in the pursuit of profits, none of which ever make it back to us to make sure that we are housed, fed and can thrive. … As long as our community lives, works and dreams here, we are not going anywhere. We have said it before and we’ll say it again: This is about more than just a mall, this is a fight for the future of our community.”
Janis Yue, member and volunteer with CCED, said Dynasty Center’s importance boils down to its contribution to the neighborhood.
“Store owners depend on its existence and longtime Chinatown residents who need the center for their daily needs,” Yue said.
Yue said the domino effect of developers coming to Chinatown and redeveloping culturally important hubs for residents could have implications.
“If the building is demolished, so many people are going to negatively impacted by it and there are going to be widespread implications for the acceleration for gentrification in Chinatown. If Redcar ends up building something that doesn’t serve the community, it’s going to have long-term effects on Chinatown as a whole,” she said.
A CCED petition fighting for the preservation of Dynasty Center has reached 4,600 signatures out of the 5,000 signatures being asked for. Demands for the petition include:
1. Redcar does not evict any tenant at Dynasty Center.
2. Dynasty Center is preserved as a culturally and historically important institution.
3. Rent is reduced by 50%, returning to the rate prior to the Redcar acquisition. COVID-19 has severely affected small businesses, particularly those in ethnic enclaves such as Chinatown, and the financial impacts of the ongoing pandemic are far from over.
Yue said Redcar “needs to be listening to community members who have built Chinatown and have nourished it for decades. They need to be accountable to those community members and allow them to control the space.”
Yue asked those in Downtown LA to “find active ways of fighting back against (gentrification) and learning about the history of different areas (in LA) can be a helpful place to start and can help folks reflect about how they can fight against this violent process.”
Patrick Chen, a five-year member of CCED, said that the process of gentrification, especially in Dynasty Center’s case, “is not isolated.”
“There’s a bigger picture of what’s happening in Chinatown in other working-class communities of color that are being impacted by gentrification and displacement. … This is profit over people, we demand the opposite. Chinatown is not for sale,” he said.