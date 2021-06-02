Unhoused Echo Park Lake tenants returned there May 26 by sharing their personal experiences with the cruelty of carceral housing and the “destructive efforts” of separating families and communities.
Echo Park Lake residents were displaced by a March 25 sweep directed by District 13 City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell as part of Project Roomkey.
Unhoused Tenants Against Carceral Housing hosted the press conference, during which formerly unhoused residents could share their experiences since their displacement from the community in the park, which included a communal shower, garden and pantry.
“Let’s drop the science of what’s going on with Project Roomkey,” said Leonard “Phoenix” Averhart, a UTACH member.
City and state officials “are telling you they got us housing and it’s all love but when you show up to these sites, they tell you that this is a shelter. You have no rights and you have no privacy.”
Averhart described the living situation within the Project Roomkey program as having 7 p.m. curfews and other restrictions.
“We don’t even have keys to our own doors,” Averhart said. “We have to have someone open our doors like we’re kindergarteners. Workers can come into your room whenever they please.”
He explained a Project Roomkey worker barged in on him while he was using the restroom.
“He challenged me to a fight because I checked him on (barging in),” Averhart said.
Averhart proposed that unused land and abandoned infrastructures, like schools and shopping centers, should be utilized for housing.
“You renovate that, put some RVs up and let people stay in that,” he explained. “Let people earn their keep. If they’re low on money, let them clean around the area in exchange for their housing.”
Averhart’s proposal is not far from the other speakers with UTACH, all of whom want the government to fund a more suitable living arrangement than Project Roomkey.
Antoher UTACH member, Diana Doo, said she was “thrown out” of the Project Roomkey on May 21 because of unfounded complaints about tardiness and pepper spray possession.
“It’s going to sound crazy, but I was happy to be out of there,” Doo said. “Even though I have no place to go, I’m happy I don’t have to deal with that anymore. I just feel normal again.”
Doo explained she was not always homeless.
“I lost my job and couldn’t work because of an abusive employer,” she said. “It messed me up mentally, to the point where I couldn’t hold it together.
“I couldn’t work, and I lost my apartment. The next thing I know I’m on the streets. When I got to (Echo Park Lake), I was like everyone here. I stayed in my vehicle, and I noticed how the community worked here and I thought, ‘I’m better,’ but I had to check myself.”
An unhoused Echo Park Lake community member offered Doo a tent to sleep in, but she refused initially because of the homeless stigma.
“When I really joined the community and I stepped out of the box, it was an experience for me,” Doo said. “I got to be a part of a community that kept each other safe. We looked out for each other, and we did not ask for anything from anyone.”
UTACH’s Cecelia Acho lived in the Echo Park Lake encampment for seven months before the city closed it.
“We advocated for ourselves during (the COVID-19 pandemic),” Acho said. “We spent time together and created these things that we imagined together and now they want to separate us and put us in hotel rooms.”
Acho said the events did not affect city and state officials who initiated the city sweep on the park.
“We were figuring out how to solve these problems that come about due to the lack of affordable housing in California,” Acho said.
Wilkens Joseph moved from Florida to LA two and a half years ago to study criminal justice. Homeless after the pandemic, Joseph discovered Echo Park Lake after unfortunate events in Skid Row.
“(The Echo Park Lake) was not a bad community,” Joseph said. “This was a place where you can feel like your stuff is going to be safe. My body, my mind is going to be safe here.”
Joseph works five jobs and goes to school. He said the community is important for someone like him.
“Nobody in my school knows I’m homeless,” Joseph said. “For a long time, I thought about if I actually wanted to be in front of a camera and say this, but I have to let you all know that they are not treating us well.
“Anyone can end up in this situation. I never thought I would be homeless when I came to California. I’m glad that I came to tell my story because without an understanding, you guys will never know. You’ll only know what the media tells you and what Mitch O’Farrell and Garcetti will tell you.”