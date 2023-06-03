University of California, Los Angeles, alumnus and associate professor Bobby Rimas of the American legal systems course at California State University, Los Angeles’ Downtown LA Campus, lectured on the importance of subpoenas and what should be done to ensure compliance on May 10.
Additionally, Rimas indicated that subpoenas allow for parties to learn about information or evidence that may be used for their cases.
Rimas then introduced guest speaker Andrew Beshai, an associate attorney at Larson LLP.
Beshai spoke about the difference between civil and criminal subpoenas, how subpoenas can request for court appearance, document productions or both. Furthermore, civil subpoenas can be issued by any lawyer but not a prosecutor.
Beshai also discussed the Fifth Amendment constitutional right not to self-incriminate.
Prior to his role as a federal prosecutor, Beshai was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, where he investigated and litigated discrimination cases against state and local entities in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Colorado.
As a trial lawyer with the DOJ Civil Rights Division, Beshai also worked on complex matters, including taking depositions, developing discovery strategy and arguing motions. He graduated valedictorian from Loyola Law School, where he served for two years as an adjunct professor teaching legal drafting.
Rimas indicated that Beshai’s presentation was “…very informative and gave students a clear picture as to the significance of subpoenas and what they should consider doing when assisting their legal teams with such matters.”
In addition to being an associate professor, Rimas is a paralegal at the Larson LLP law firm and an adjunct faculty member at the University of La Verne. He is also the vice chair of the special committee on diversity, equity and inclusion for a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization and a board member for the UCLA Lambda Alumni Association.
Rimas graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from UCLA and a Master of Legal Studies degree, cum laude, from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law.
He is the past chair/president of the UCLA Pilipino Alumni Association and past president of the Los Angeles Paralegal Association.