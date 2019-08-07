Municipal workers and Civic Center visitors who want to get away from gas guzzlers have more options. City Hall and City Hall East recently saw the installation of 100 new electric vehicle chargers at on-site public parking structures. The chargers began service on July 1 and are available to both city employees and visitors. They arrived as a partnership between the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Department of Water and Power and the Department of General Services.
“The installation of these EV chargers is important to our overall goal to support or directly install 4,000 EV chargers in municipal buildings or facilities by 2022,” LADWP Chief Sustainability Officer Nancy Sutley said in a prepared statement. “LADWP strongly supports the expansion of EV infrastructure to help reduce our city’s carbon emissions, improve our air quality, and help reduce commuting costs for L.A. motorists because charging EVs is cheaper than gas.”
Users can pay for an electric charge via an app, calling a representative or using a nearby kiosk.