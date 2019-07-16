Event Focuses on Downtown Housing

DTLA—The Downtown residential population is growing, but many people have questions about where to live, whether to buy or rent, and other matters. Some answers will be provided at an event dubbed "Helping You Find Your Home in DTLA: Relocation 101."
Organized by the Central City Association and Compass DTLA, it takes place from 5-8 p.m. on July 25 at Grand Central Market. The event built around the changes in the Downtown housing market includes a panel discussion and a lineup of speakers featuring local business and real industry players.
Admission is free but people are asked to RSVP through Eventbrite.
