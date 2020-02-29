A one-story building at 743 Kohler St. went up in flames just before noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, leaving three people hospitalized. The Industrial District structure was hit by at least one explosion. The Los Angeles Fire Department was able to put out the blaze after 65 minutes and is investigating the cause of the explosion, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
As of 2:30 p.m., three adult men were injured in the blaze, two critically, and were taken to a hospital. No nearby structures were damaged, although Humphrey said there might need to be a controlled demolition of the burned building due to severe damage.
The LAFD has closed off Kohler Street for the rest of the evening.