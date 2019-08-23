A pair of heavily utilized Downtown rail stations are reopening for partial service over the weekend.
The Seventh Street/Metro Center and Pico Station will be back in operation for Expo Line trains on Saturday, Metro announced this week.
The stations had been closed since June 22, as crews worked to replace aging tracks and electric cables. The upgrades for the stations are part of Metro’s $350 million New Blue project, which is modernizing and improving the Blue Line that links Downtown and Long Beach.
Work at the two Downtown stations, which serve both the Blue and Expo lines, will allow the lines to more efficiently share tracks when they meet at Flower Street.
The portion of the Blue Line between Long Beach and the Rosa Parks/Willowbrook station reopened in June. The entire Blue Line improvements are expected to be complete near the end of September.
