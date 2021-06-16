The pandemic unmasked multiple socioeconomic inequalities among working families, but especially for children during the school year. With school finishing for the summer, California families are worried about accessibility to after-school programs and summer learning opportunities to help get kids engaged in learning in the classroom again.
Innovate Public Schools, a nonprofit organization with branches across California, wants to represent these concerned families and help advocate for their children’s education in ensuring the right funds and necessities are being distributed to these programs.
Jenny Perla, a spokesperson for Innovate Public Schools, said parents, especially Black and Latino parents whose voices often go unheard, want to make sure there are enough resources in the community to support the schools.
“Schools cannot do this alone,” she said. “We’ve known this for a long time, and we need all hands on deck, especially after such a traumatic year.”
Innovate Public Schools held a town hall a few weeks ago where nearly 500 parents called on Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators to direct $1.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to nonprofits and county education offices that specialize in these programs.
According to a press release, Newsom announced a $5 billion investment in after-school learning programs for students in grades K-5, with $1 billion a year to be distributed over the next five years. However, parents are concerned that the money won’t be enough, and programs are worried the funding won’t reach those who need it the most, especially communities impacted by the pandemic.
“There are a lot of critical decisions being made at the state level around the budget, so we wanted to make sure that low-income parents had a voice and say in how the funds were being spent,” Perla said. “What they are prioritizing is after-school opportunities for their kids and ensuring that there’s enough resources and funding reaching community based organizations they trust that have stepped up during the past year to support their kids.”
California has the largest expanded learning infrastructure in the nation, serving nearly 1 million children, many who are low-income, high-needs students. Researchers from McKinsey & Company found that the arrival of COVID-19 revealed inequities throughout the education system that were only heightened by the pandemic.
The shutdown of schools in early 2020 disrupted students’ learning, and remote learning has not been the same for all students. Many have had to re-learn some of the lessons already covered in the previous year. Innovate found that Black and Latino students had the greatest learning loss due to factors like unreliable internet, less time with teachers and peers to get help and accessibility to a computer.
“Many families that we work with were hit particularly hard jobwise, especially if they lost their job,” Perla said. “During distance learning, when kids were learning from home, parents became co-educators and had to find their balance in work and life, and it was really hard.”
Dionicia Barrera, a mother of three who lives in Redwood City, issued a statement saying her children attend summer and after-school learning programs, both summer camps can cost up to $1,000 a week, which makes it harder for working-class families and essential workers.
“Having to figure out how to pay for these programs as we’re coming out of a pandemic and with the high cost of living in California is a lot on our plate,” she said. “I want the governor and legislators to think about our children as if they were their own. This isn’t just about getting our kids to school and it’ll be OK; it’s about getting them to school and having them be well.”
Perla said at the town hall that parents wanted to make sure the funding from lawmakers actually reaches their communities, so the funds must go directly to community-based organizations that will help students recover — like the Boys & Girls Club or the YMCA — rather than just to the districts.
“There are a lot of schools that already rely on a lot of community partners to help expand opportunities beyond the school hours,” Perla said.
Newsom will finalize the budget on June 15. Perla said people can directly email the governor via a form through Innovate Public School’s website.
“We don’t benefit from these funds, but we’re advocating for this funding to go toward nonprofit after-school providers,” she said. “I’m working directly with families to provide these services, and they’re the ones who brought us attention to this issue.”