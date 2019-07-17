Less than a year after they opened, a pair of residential towers at Eighth and Spring streets have traded hands. Holland Partner Group sold the Grace on Spring and Griffin on Spring, at 732 S. Spring St. and 755 S. Spring St., respectively, to Daydream Apartments, a Denver-based business that allows residents to rent out their units when not home.
Daydream did not disclose immediate plans for the two buildings, but the company’s website says they will join Daydream’s roster of homesharing projects in 2020. The two properties collectively hold 575 apartments and are each approximately 50% leased. Holland Partner Group previously sold properties in Seattle and Denver to Daydream.
The sale price was not disclosed.