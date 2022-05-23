With just a few weeks until the June 7 primary, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has dropped out of the mayor’s race.
“I’ve done a lot of soul searching, and pride takes second place. The future of the city and what the city needs takes first place,” Feuer said.
The announcement to withdraw from the race came May 17, following Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino’s withdrawal a week before. Feuer and Buscaino’s names will still appear on the June ballot.
Reportedly, Feuer and Buscaino struggled to gain support in the race to replace Eric Garcetti as mayor.
“I reviewed my recent polling, and while things are moving in the right direction, without a major infusion of additional money to stay on the air, I can’t win,” Feuer said at a press conference.
Shortly after Feuer’s announcement, he joined Rep. Karen Bass at a rally in Encino, where he publicly endorsed the six-term congresswoman for mayor.
Feuer said he’s known Bass for decades and that she personifies core Los Angeles values.
“She has connections everywhere because she is one of the great listeners in public service, because Karen treats everyone with respect and makes sure they know that they and their views matter,” the city attorney said. “In a business where authenticity is often an afterthought at best, Karen is genuine, she is trustworthy, and she earns trust from others.”
A Los Angeles native, Bass focused on combating the city’s homelessness issues, with a promise to house 15,000 people in her first year. In 2008, she became the first Black woman speaker of the state assembly and later led the Congressional Black Caucus. She is one of the highest-profile candidates to enter the race.
The congresswoman voiced her praise for Feuer’s leadership as well during her campaign rally.
“He knows that the only way Los Angeles will move forward from the crisis we face today is by uniting people of all backgrounds,” Bass said. “We will prove that together, nothing can get in our way, no matter how many attacks come, no matter how much money is spent to tear us down.”
As ballots have already been mailed to Los Angeles homes, Bass, Kevin de Leon and Rick Caruso are the remaining candidates in the mayoral race.
June 7 is the last day to submit ballots for the primary.