City attorney and mayoral candidate Mike Feuer outlined his neighborhood safety agenda if he were to be elected mayor.
During a Dec. 7 press conference at Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Feuer covered an 11-point plan to make neighborhoods safer, saying when it comes to issues like public safety or homelessness, “the time has passed for politicians to speak in slogans.
“This is the time to be specific, the public needs to know where I stand, what steps precisely I will be taking as mayor and I’m laying those out now.”
With the city’s general municipal elections set for November 2022, Feuer and other local elected officials — like City Councilmembers Kevin de Leon, District 14, and Joe Buscaino, District 15 — have launched campaigns to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Other candidates include U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and Jessica Lall, president and CEO of Central City Association.
He touched on issues like expanding the city’s police force, deepening trust between LAPD and the public, along with uplifting underserved communities and preventing crime.
“I’m trying to convey that there is a whole array of ingredients that makes a community a safe place,” he said. “That’s why I’m calling for this comprehensive approach here.”
Feuer would like to see LAPD’s police force having at least 10,000 diverse officers, who have more training on de-escalation of violent confrontations and ways to reduce instances of use of force.
As far as policing reforms, the mayoral candidate said, “It’s imperative that we deepen ties with LAPD and the communities that the department serves.” To do that, he would expand the Community Safety Partnership Bureau, which would place officers in neighborhoods for a number of years to establish “a relationship of trust and mutual respect to the communities that they serve.”
Feuer said those who oppose police reform and in favor of defunding the police are presenting “a false choice to us.”
“We need to have communities that are safe, and an ingredient in safe communities is a well-trained and substantial police force that takes the steps that I mentioned,” he said. “(A police force) that is deeply tied to the communities it serves and that is trained in deescalating violent confrontation.”
While establishing mutual trust and respect with LAPD and the LA community, if elected, Feuer said crisis response teams — which operate out of the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety — comprised of trained mental health professionals and social workers should be expanded and routinely on-site for nonviolent incidents, dealing with potentially mentally ill people.
Touching on another hot button issue, Feuer addressed the recent “smash-and-grab” burglaries.
“In response to COVID, the court systems imposed a ‘$0 bail system,’ for most (misdemeanor and low-level felony) crimes, but that approach can put the public at risk,” he said.
The $0 bail system was imposed by the California Judicial Council during the pandemic to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in jails and courthouses. Though the council’s order expired in June 2020, the LA Superior Court said it would maintain a temporary $0 bail system until further notice.
“Today, I’m calling on the court to eliminate $0 bail for crimes that have become disturbingly prevalent in recent months. One of those crimes is organized theft from retail stores another is burglary from commercial establishments, and another is auto theft,” Feuer continued.
Feuer said the $0 bail system sends a message to would-be criminals that they could act with impunity. To Feuer, eliminating the $0 bail system would mean “those suspects would either be held in jail or restricted by monitored ankle bracelets or home detention and not released into the street until a risk assessment establishes that they are not a danger to the community,” he said.
As far as risk assessments that determine if someone is a “danger to the community,” Feuer said the assessments deal with prior criminal history, the likelihood of being a flight risk, community ties and other considerations, which are appropriate ways to distinguish who should be held or monitored.
Though Feuer plans on maintaining accountability for criminal offenders as mayor, low-level offenses or not, he made clear that accountability does not always have to be punitive but can be transformative.
Feuer highlighted the Neighborhood Justice Program he developed that offers first-time offenders a way to make amends for their crime through equally comparable responsibilities like community service or restitution. The program is rooted in a goal of reducing recidivism and Feuer’s city attorney office reported a 5% recidivism rate among 5,000 individuals who completed the program.
Feuer went on to highlight ways to uplift and help underserved communities faced with gun violence and a lack or resources, both monetarily and opportunistically, by galvanizing private sector investment, expanding job and afterschool programs and bringing community leaders together.
The mayoral candidate — whose career includes a focus on gun violence prevention — said, if elected, he will create a gun violence prevention task force, run by the mayor’s office, while also helping youth affected by gun violence work through their trauma with therapy.
Feuer also talked about creating sustainable solutions for Los Angeles.
“We need to be repudiating the zero-sum debate that we have in our community today. A debate that says that police are our enemy or a debate that says that community-based programming is soft on crime. We need to be smart in addressing our rising crime issues in our city (that) requires all of the components I’ve described today.
“I intend to be a mayor who leads by inspiring people, by setting out a vision of what could be, also a mayor that rolls up his sleeves and makes sure we effectuate that vision with clarity and pragmatism. Decisive leadership is what the city needs right now… A mayor that understands the comprehensive needs we have in our community to improve public safety is a mayor that’s going to succeed.”