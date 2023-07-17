The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man on suspicion of intentionally setting fire to Los Angeles City Hall. Carlos Tercero-Maradiaga, 36, was arrested in the Downtown area at 6:15 p.m. on July 9, one day following the fire.
According to a news release from the LAPD, “the suspect broke a second-floor window and set fire to an interior office at the Los Angeles City Hall, located at 1st Street and Main Street. The fire was immediately contained, and no injuries were sustained during the incident.”
Published reports said the fire began in Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon Tso’s office, but no other information about the location was forthcoming. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, automatic sprinklers had been deployed, subduing the blaze.
The fire triggered an arson investigation from LAFD, and the department confirmed the suspect used an accelerant to start the blaze. They also stated there is no indication this fire is related to any other arson or crimes in the area.
LA City Council President Paul Krekorian responded to the incident with gravity, requesting the suspect be prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.
“Any attack on this building, any attack on any government official, any attack on any public servant who works for the betterment of the people of Los Angeles every single day, is an attack on democracy,” he said. “It’s an attack on our form of government, and it cannot ever be tolerated.”