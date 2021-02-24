The art organizations within Los Angeles continue to be one of the city’s most defining, celebrated aspects.
Securing adequate funding was already a major challenge for many nonprofit arts organizations — even before COVID-19 started running its course. The financial strain only intensified as the months went on, leaving many organizations wondering how to stay afloat.
This prompted the Mike Kelley Foundation of the Arts to award $400,000 in grants to 18 Los Angeles arts organizations.
The grant recipients of the foundation’s first “Organizational Support Grants” were announced on Feb. 4. They include a variety of small and mid-size institutions specializing in poetry, experimental music, archives as well as performance and multimedia art.
The foundation granted each recipient with up to $30,000 in unrestricted funding to “support and be responsive to the most urgent needs of our grantees,” said Mary Clare Stevens, the foundation’s executive director.
“In terms of creative and artistic cultural work, these organizations give so much back to a broad audience. So, it’s really important that they’re supported.
“With these grants, the foundation seeks to continue Mike Kelley’s mission to support organizations that are committed to risk taking, critical thinking and provocation in the arts.”
This new grant initiative replaces the foundation’s “Artist Project Grants” to provide additional support to organizations facing the “devastating” effects of COIVD-19, Stevens explained.
To apply for the grant, each organization was asked to describe its purpose and how it plans to use the awarded funds, she said. An independent panel then selected the grant recipients.
A third of the grantees are first-time recipients of support from the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts.
One of the awarded recipients was the nonprofit dublab radio station, which received $20,000 from the grant initiative.
The radio station’s executive director, Alejandro Cohen, described the grant as “a big chunk of money,” adding that it will go a long way to help cover the basic needs and expenses of the organization’s day-to-day operations.
“It’s just a great honor,” he said. “It’s just humbling to get this type of recognition.”
The radio station has managed to remain fully operational despite the pandemic’s financial challenges, he said.
However, the organization did have to adapt to the times and conduct its radio shows remotely, as it was deemed unsafe to conduct the radio show in the enclosed “fishbowl”-like space while sharing microphones, he said.
However, “We’ve managed to stay afloat and not only that but, in some ways, even thrive at moments despite all the challenges,” he said.
Receiving this grant is “just another sign that I think we’re on the right track in terms of what we’re doing and our mission,” he said.
COVID-19 also prompted the radio show to pivot its focus from arts, culture and music to more dialogue-centered content, he said, adding that it started a radio and podcast series called “The Quarantine Tapes.”
It’s important for the radio organization to continue its operations because “we’re a part of people’s daily routines,” he said.
“It’s important to give that sense of stability,” he said. “Regardless of the challenges, we’re here, we’re that source of connection, we’re that source of comfort, we’re that companionship and a source of enrichment, too.”
It’s important to celebrate these organization’s resilience, Stevens said, adding that it’s “incredible” to see them adapt and overcome struggles.
“These creative spaces are really the heart of our communities.”
The grants program is a “wonderful way of extending Mike Kelley’s legacy through grants,” she said. “It’s kind of like a living legacy.”
Mike Kelly began his artistic career in the late 1970s, doing solo performances as well as image and text works and gallery installations. He came to “prominence in the 1980’s” with a sculpture series.
Kelley is regarded as “one of the most influential artists of our time,” others state.
The foundation will continue to reach out to its grantees, she said, adding that the grantors hope to “continue to respond and do what we can to support.”
“We’re happy to do our part, and we hope to do more and more.”