As Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, hundreds gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall protesting the outcome of the presidential election.
The crowd, many of whom were not wearing masks, waved flags and held signs reading “Stop the Steal,” while others drove around the area.
The organizers of the “Freedom Protest” said that 15 “patriotic organizations” were present at the demonstration “to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election.” The crowd reportedly grew to about 200 people.
The Los Angeles Police Department declared the gathering an unlawful assembly at 1 p.m., and by 1:30 p.m. the crowd had dwindled to less than 100 people, according to reports.
While the riot in Washington, D.C., turned violent, the protest in Los Angeles was much calmer.
While there were clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters, police officials said there were no serious injuries and it was relatively peaceful. However, as of about 3 p.m. the police reported there were four arrests.