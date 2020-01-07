Visitors to both the Grand Avenue and Little Tokyo locations of the Museum of Contemporary Art will be able to enjoy the museum’s gratis admission moving forward after free admission kicks into effect on Jan. 11.
The museum announced the move during its annual gala celebration in May of last year, made possible by a $10 million gift from board President Carolyn Powers with Executive Director Klaus Bisenbach saying the move will make for a more approachable and “accessible” MOCA. Previously, MOCA’s prices were set at $15. Special exhibitions will still require a paid ticket for entry.
The donation will fund the first five free years of admission at the museum, after which a new donor will likely need to be found to fund further free admission. The donated amount will not be added to the museum’s $136-million endowment.
