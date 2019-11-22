Downtown-based architecture firm HED has unveiled new renderings for its planned high rise set for Seventh Street and Lucas Avenue. Located at 1135 W. Seventh St., the project would replace a motel currently in operation at the site. The 25-story building, from development group SEVEN Street LLC, would provide 225 new residential units, with 19 set aside for low-income housing.
HED’s design shows a modern glass and steel tower rising at the intersection on top of a long podium holding 323 spaces for cars. The project would also include 7,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. A budget and timeline for the high rise has not been announced. The news was first reported by the website Urbanize LA.