When David Prentice applied to replace his retiring mentor, Michael Arnold, as CEO of the Midnight Mission, he had no expectations. If anything, he said, he was applying as practice for when the position opened again.
But the more Prentice thought about the position, the more he was sure he was the right candidate.
“I don’t think anybody can lead the Midnight Mission without the passion for what it is we do,” Prentice said. “Processing what the Midnight Mission does, what my experience has been and looking at the passion I have for the organization. … I really felt I could be effective as the CEO.”
By the time the board of directors called Prentice in to congratulate him, Prentice was so ready to take on the challenge that his first thought was, “OK, then. Let’s get to work.”
From the beginning, the Midnight Mission called to Prentice. An adopted child, he had a complicated childhood. After his parents divorced, Prentice’s father died as a result of acute alcoholism. In early adulthood, Prentice was headed down the same path.
“I had an opportunity to be homeless,” Prentice said. “I know what it feels like to feel hopeless when you burn all your bridges and you can’t call anybody in your family. It’s Thanksgiving and you’re not getting invited by anybody anywhere during those dark, gray California days. It’s a very desperate and hopeless feeling.
“When I got sober and started putting my life back together, I saw what was going on at the Midnight Mission. I was overwhelmed by the level of commitment from the staff. I had been to several rehabs myself as a client, and to see how they were doing it really impressed me.”
In 2012, Prentice began at the Midnight Mission as an intern during his certification as an alcohol and drug counselor. Prentice said the Midnight Mission was the only place that told him they could not promise a full-time job at the end of his internship — but they did promise the best education possible in the field.
On the last day of his internship, the Midnight Mission surprised him with an offer to become a full-time alcohol and drug counselor. He thrived, and the mission promoted him to assistant program manager for the treatment program. Prentice said it was there that he started to take on responsibility and spread his wings.
After that, Prentice moved into the development side of the nonprofit. In his most recent role with the organization, he was put in charge of assessing the feasibility of expanding the Midnight Mission out of Skid Row into the San Fernando Valley.
“We just finished the feasibility study, and we absolutely determined there’s a critical need for services in the San Fernando Valley,” Prentice said. “The situation as it looks in Skid Row can happen anywhere if we don’t get ahead of it and start treating people. … I see a fully functional facility, emergency services and outreach where we can go out into the encampments under the bridges and start building relationships.”
The Midnight Mission isn’t a shelter, explained Prentice; it’s a place that strives to set people up for success in all areas of their life. Sometimes the path out of homelessness is as simple as a few missing credits to a high school diploma or basic job training. The point is, “We need to identify what made this person homeless in the first place. … Give a man a fish, he’s good for a day. Teach a man to fish, he’s good for a lifetime,” Prentice quoted.
Prentice said he owes a lot to the Midnight Mission. It was there that Prentice reconnected with his biological mother. As it turns out, they chose similar life paths. She works for a women’s homeless shelter in West Virginia, is sober and is devoutly religious like him.
“Thanks to the Midnight Mission, she got blessed with a son she could be proud of, and I owe a lot of that to the Midnight Mission. And, of course, being named CEO, she is just beaming,” Prentice said. “She’s been out here several times, and every time she comes, she volunteers in the kitchen and on different holidays. It’s a blessing, and I attribute that to my relationship with the Midnight Mission.”
But Prentice’s journey with the Midnight Mission hasn’t been easy. “They tell you when you are getting your certification that if you’re going to be a drug and alcohol counselor, you will go to funerals. Although Prentice couldn’t recount any of those instances due to confidentiality, he said it can be a tough job working with the Midnight Mission.
As CEO, Prentice has a vision of making the Midnight Mission one of the premier providers of homeless care in Los Angeles. In particular, Prentice said he wants to expand the nonprofit’s women’s services and build a more robust drug and alcohol treatment program.
“When I go to work, I see the successes. I have participants that call me to say, ‘Dave, I’ve (been sober) 10 years today. Thank you so much. I’m married, I bought a house and I’m working.’ I go in and focus on those successes. And I’m able to see that because I’m a product of that, too.”