The art of capturing a compelling photo involves taking the time to see, said two-time Emmy Award-winning cinematographer John Simmons.
“You just have to put that comma in your life. It is something we have to take time to do,” said Simmons, who has been shooting photographs since he was 15.
“You have to be affected by your environment, and your environment has to move you in a certain way. It has to move you enough to see a narrative in it.”
Simmons has a series of his photographs and collages on display at the Jean Deleage Art Gallery at Casa 0101 Theater titled “Capturing Beauty: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons.” The exhibit, which is available virtually through June 5, features Simmons explaining each piece and the context in which it was created.
Simmons is the cinematographer for the Netflix show “Family Reunion” and the upcoming reboot of “iCarly” for Nickelodeon. He is vice president of the American Society of Cinematographers and one of only seven people of color in that organization.
Seeing a story
The exhibit’s photos are those that he has taken since 1965. He began working in Chicago, borrowing a camera from a friend’s brother. The pictures he took were so compelling that he began to get more and more work, and it eventually earned him a scholarship to Fisk University.
To be a good photographer, he said, a person has to be in love with the idea of a frame and be able to feel that there is importance within the boundaries.
“That can start with a love of painting, with family photos, with anything that nurtures one’s eye,” Simmons said. “I know I’ve always been in love with pictures and paintings. There is a certain kind of nutrition that comes from looking at those things. It begins to shape you. It begins to give you a sense of composition, a sense of shadow and light, and that is the kind of affinity that makes you grow as an artist.”
Knowing your story
The exhibit includes photos of important figures like Angela Davis and Shirley Chisholm to a close-up picture of a child’s mismatched shoes. His pictures capture moments ranging from parades to civil rights demonstrations.
With each picture, he shares the context and sometimes harrowing stories of what happened while getting the shot.
At one demonstration, a police officer saw him taking photos and knocked him to the ground with his baton. He leaned on Simmons’ back and said, “(Racist expletive), you better not let the sun set on you in this town.”
Even his first experience with buying a camera was marred by racial profiling. Chicago neighborhoods were notoriously segregated, and his mother took him to a white neighborhood to get him his first camera. She sent him to the parking meter to put more money in it.
“I was walking back, and a police car started slowly driving next to me,” Simmons said. “When I went into the store, the cops came into the store behind me and asked the guy behind the counter, ‘Is everything all right?’ That’s how Chicago was. I was sticking out like a sore thumb in a neighborhood I didn’t belong in.”
Creating collages
Alongside Simmons’ photographs in the Casa 0101 exhibit are collages that pull together images, pieces of metal and any symbol he can get a hold of to tell his stories. They live in a place between his photography and his cinematography. He still has the freedom to choose every element — unlike cinematography, which is a team creation — but there is more of a narrative than found in his still photography shots.
“The photographs can exist in a world of rational intellectualism,” Simmons said. “The collages transcend that. The collages enter a world of symbolism, and they are completely free. They aren’t trapped within the boundaries of reality.”
He said he recently took a closer look at his collages — collages that range from ones showing Donald Trump with a confederate flag to Harriet Tubman and chained slaves for sale. He feels they are little documentaries.
“All are about telling a story,” Simmons said. “They’re all an interpretation of torn paper and sand, pieces of metal and stuff that become a symbol and tell a story. The collages take off where the photographs stop.”
Setting up in Casa 0101
The curator of the “Capturing Beauty” exhibit is Jimmy Centeno, who saw Simmons’ work on display at the Museum of African American Art and met with him to gauge his interest in showing his work at Casa 0101.
“I have a real affinity for that neighborhood, because I used to have a studio there down the street with my nephew,” Simmons said. “I love the idea of having my pictures in that environment — that environment being a Spanish-speaking neighborhood that is very much culturally active. There are murals on the walls, guys who make silk screens. That neighborhood is very passionate about imagery and community. I love it.”
He’s also enjoyed seeing other exhibits in that space over the years.
He said he loves drawing out the universality of the narratives his pictures tell. Photographs capture a person’s humanity and authenticity in a universal context.
“You look at a picture of two lovers on a bus and you know what that is,” Simmons said. “It doesn’t matter where you are or where you’re from, you can see yourself in that picture and you can see how important it is to have that kind of relationship with someone. Pictures are important to doing that.”
Returning to his roots
Several years ago, Simmons was taking care of a terminally ill friend. The man was a writer who had always talked about publishing his work but never did and then he died.
Simmons returned to his studio and came across a picture of the Black Panthers that he had taken. He realized that no one had seen that picture since the 1970s — not his wife, not his children. He determined he didn’t want to die and have no one ever see his photos. He started printing them, gathering nearly 100, when a fellow cinematographer hooked him up with a gallery, Perfect Exposure, which, in 2016, gave him his first exhibit in 30 years.
“They need to have a life beyond me,” Simmons said. “They’re gaining their place in a way that is important to everyone.”
He had been teaching weekend classes at UCLA for 26 years, 28 students each year. He did the multiplication and decided he had reached enough young people and now was the time to start concentrating on his art.
“Now I work as a cinematographer,” Simmons said. “I make my collages, and I take my still pictures and I explore my archives for other ones. I’m always finding new pictures that I’d taken at earlier stages in my life.”
Simmons is thankful both for the pictures he got to take in the ‘60s and the stage of life he finds himself in now.
“To grow up in the ‘60s — what could be better for someone taking pictures?” he asked. “Really, to be able to shoot pictures of protest and passionate people and people on a mission. It was such a hip time. It was like the renaissance of art and music and literature. Everyone was interested in expressing themselves.”
And while making photographs and collages doesn’t pay his bills, his work as a cinematographer does, and that work is still about putting things in a frame and visualizing images and how they can tell stories.
“I’m so fortunate to be able to work as a cinematographer, make my collages and work as a photographer,” Simmons said. “That’s a really big deal, to just have your life be surrounded with creative stuff. I’m pretty lucky. It didn’t come easy.”
While he is now always in demand as a cinematographer and is changing that industry with his diversity and inclusion work, photography continues to be an important part of his life. He said he always has his camera with him and takes photos every day.
“That’s the thing about the pictures,” he said. “The pictures represent the fabric of humanity. They connect people. They make people know they are a part of something bigger. That is so important for all of us. When we think beyond ourselves, everything becomes better. I hope the pictures represent thinking beyond themselves. I think that is the coolest thing about art in general.”