Gang violence, graffiti, and youth involvement in gangs continue to be major issues in Los Angeles. The Gang Alternatives Program (GAP) helps to address these concerns in different ways.
The organization, which started in 1986, focuses on graffiti abatement and prevention as well as community beautification in local areas such as Boyle Heights, Compton, Downtown LA, Carson, Harbor City, Hacienda Heights, Gardena, Harbor Gateway, Hawaiian Gardens, Lynwood, Rowland Heights, San Pedro, South LA, Watts, Whittier and Wilmington. GAP also supports youth summer employment opportunities, after-school programs, youth gang prevention, and court-mandated education classes for parents and teens. They are contracted through the city and county of Los Angeles.
In 2018 and 2019, the company was able to remove over 6.8 million square feet of graffiti from over 77,000 locations and clean up more than 146,000 pounds of trash. Thanks to efforts like these, state Sen. Steven C. Bradford (District 35) named GAP a California Nonprofit of the Year in 2021.
To boldly go
Juan Torres, GAP’s executive director, CEO and chief learning officer, said the graffiti abatement program started with Wilmington and San Pedro and has expanded over the years to different parts of Los Angeles. Around 27 crews are working around the city and county each day. It can be a daunting task: Some walls need to be painted three to four times a week, and a few are painted multiple times a day. When there are political protests and major sports wins, there can be an increase in graffiti, necessitating that the company send out more employees.
There’s an element of danger involved as well.
“Some gang members do get upset about it,” Torres explained. “We’ve been threatened, kicked out and chased out of areas. There are areas where we go in with a police escort on a weekly basis.”
Nevertheless, GAP’s team is a committed one, with employees that have worked with the nonprofit for 10 years or longer. Torres himself has been with the organization for more than 20 years.
“We have a group of dedicated individuals who believe in what we do. They have been here for a long time, and they want to give back,” Torres said.
Graffiti abatement employees receive training on how to deal with gang member opposition. In addition, in areas where there have been murders, GAP will work with law enforcement and the city of Los Angeles to come up with solutions for graffiti removal. It can be challenging when graffiti and candles have been put up for a gang member who has died.
Torres pointed out that while the job itself is not overly complicated, it can be challenging because of the situations in which employees find themselves.
“You have to go into these tough neighborhoods, into the alley. Sometimes you will be removing graffiti, and one guy will be whistling, and the next thing you know, eyes are on you doing your job. It can be intimidating. Or a car pulls up to you, and they are just stopped there, looking at you, and you don’t know what their intentions are. We have been blessed to have no significant issues,” Torres said, adding that confrontations have become less frequent over the years.
“We have been around for 30 years now in these areas. A lot of these individuals know who we are and what we are about,” Torres said.
Sometimes, gang members are thankful when GAP crews remove rival gang member graffiti — which can help to ease tensions and prevent violent confrontations between gangs. And longtime employees of the nonprofit often get to know people in local communities, who feel safer with the graffiti gone in their areas.
“A majority of the time, people in the community are very happy and glad we are removing it. It does create intimidation in the community and a sense of insecurity,” Torres said. “The majority of people are happy we are around. We get a lot of positive compliments on a daily basis.”
A community need
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, GAP employees were considered essential workers and continued to do graffiti abatement. There was an increase in graffiti during this time, and the company had to stagger schedules, require masks and social distance to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Another complication: Company expenses have been going up because of higher gas prices. With fuel price hikes, supply and paint costs have also increased. Torres said fundraisers and paint donations help GAP because the organization is on a fixed budget.
“It helps us tremendously to reduce the cost of paint. We can use some of those funds on gas,” Torres explained.
Recently, Tnemec Company Inc., a paint manufacturer with a location in Compton, donated 885 gallons of orange, gray and bluish-green paint to the program. Vernon Willis, manager at Tnemec’s Compton distribution center, said his company likes to give back to programs that are serving the community, especially youth, and that graffiti removal, after-school and education programs are important for young people.
“They give them something positive to do and something nice and clean to come to. … That’s the only way that we are going to change this gang mentality that a lot of these young kids are subjected to,” Willis said.
“I grew up here in LA. I understand all of the struggles and the problems that they are dealing with with the gangs. It’s so easy for them to recruit the young kids. If they don’t have anything to do, they are subject to that. With the after-school programs and even with them painting over the stuff, beautifying stuff, it gives them something positive to look forward to and to see.”
GAP’s programs have a similar purpose of providing youth and families with safer communities and alternative options to gangs.
As part of GAP’s summer job training and development program, teens 15 to 18 do trash pickup, weed abatement and alley cleanup. They also receive professional development and life-skills training.
In addition, GAP runs an education program for fourth and sixth grade students aimed at preventing youth from joining gangs. It teaches them what gangs are, what they do, how they are joined and what happens after someone joins a gang, such as involvement with drugs and other illegal activities. The program emphasizes the importance of positive alternatives to gangs, such as extracurricular activities.
Torres said that it can be difficult to steer some young people away from gangs because they often have such a strong presence in their neighborhoods and in their families’ lives.
“There are always some kids that are still going to join because that’s all they know. Their parents party in a gang. Everybody in the neighborhood is in a gang,” Torres said.
While there are kids that they aren’t able to help, GAP has discouraged a large number of young people from joining gangs.
Torres is one of the program’s success stories. As a kid, he went through GAP’s youth education program in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During that time, gangs were growing in LA.
Torres said that as a kid, he lived in a neighborhood with a heavy gang presence. There was temptation to join a gang, but he steered away from it.
“I had general knowledge of what would happen. … That’s one of the factors that led me to stay away from it, besides my parents,” Torres said.
To learn more about the Gang Alternatives Program, call 888-293-9323 or go to gangfree.org.