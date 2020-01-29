With the March primary election fast approaching, Mayor Eric Garcetti has thrown his support behind Kevin de León for the 14th District City Council race. In a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Garcetti said de León has “the kind of experienced leadership we need in the City Council.”
“Throughout his career as a public servant, Kevin de León has consistently delivered transformative change to lift up the families he represents,” Garcetti’s statement continued. “From increasing the minimum wage to $15, funding homeless housing with mental health services, and pushing for cleaner air, more parks, safer streets, and better transp6ortation infrastructure - Kevin knows how to work with other leaders to achieve real progress on our greatest challenges.”
De León, the former State Senate president pro tempore, previously ran against Diane Feinstein for a Senate seat in 2018. Other candidates on the ballot include advertising executive and former Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Vice President Cyndi Otteson, social worker Raquel Zamora, Los Angeles Unified School District board member Mónica Garcia, and nonprofit executive John Jimenez. The current councilman for the 14th District, Jose Huizar, is being termed out.
De León welcomed Garcetti's endorsement in a prepared statement.
"During my service in the state legislature, Mayor Garcetti and I stood together for stronger clean air protections and clean energy policies, to secure driver’s licenses for our immigrant communities, and pass the Hollywood Film & Television tax credit program. I look forward to continuing our work here in Los Angeles to improve every Angeleno’s quality of life," the statement said.
The primary election is on March 3; if no candidate receives a majority of votes the top two candidates will go to a runoff election in November. Early voting starts Feb. 3.