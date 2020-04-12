Mayor Eric Garcetti urged Angelenos to cover their faces in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We want you to keep your respiratory droplets to yourself,” Garcetti said during his April 2 press briefing.
“This is not an excuse to break out of the stay-at-home order and head to a park that’s closed or go to the beach. This is when you’re out in the public already—out purchasing groceries, going to pharmacies or making other essential stops.”
He was quick to add he did not call the coverings “masks,” as N95 and other medical-grade masks are reserved for medical workers.
“Using a mask, if you’re not a medical worker yourself, can cost a doctor or nurse their lives,” he said.
Instead, he urged residents to wear bandanas and scarves. In the coming days, he will present additional safety measures for grocery workers.
“Early data suggests that many who are infected with COVID-19 do not have symptoms, which is why everyone should wear cloth face coverings when leaving the house for essential activities,” he reiterated.
“However, a face covering is not a substitute for other critical measures—most importantly, staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently, and practicing safe physical distancing in all settings.”
Joining him was Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Health. She said there has been an increase daily in COVID-19 cases and a corresponding number of people who have died from it. However, the county has expanded its capacity to test, which is an essential part in its ability to take the protective actions it needs.
“Self-isolation is vitally important,” she said. “That means you stay away from everyone else. If you have COVID-19, you must isolate for seven days and for another three days you must be symptom free and fever free.”
Those in close quarters must quarantine as well.
“You need to stay away from others,” Ferrer said. “You need to arrange for others to get groceries and medicines. It’s vitally important that we slow the spread and limit the possibility of exposing others.
“This coordinated effective response will slow the spread. I join the mayor in my deep appreciation at the sacrifice everyone is making—the enormous amount of risk that our essential workers are taking, whether they’re working at grocery stores or front line at the hospitals. We know how hard it is to balance the work you’re doing to keep the rest of us functioning.”
Garcetti also announced that traffic lights will be set to a late-night schedule to slow traffic. He’s already seen a drop in traffic injuries and deaths in the neighborhoods. That frees up much-needed hospital beds.
In the county, there are 1,664 available beds and 305 ICU beds, as of April 2, with 1,050 available ventilators. Adding to those beds was the arrival of the USNS Mercy hospital ship to Los Angeles.
“Those are increases in all of those categories,” Garcetti said. “That speaks to the heroic work of county, nonprofit and private hospitals.
“Los Angeles is a leader in responding to this global crisis and that’s why I share the latest guidance from public health experts on how you can help protect yourself and those around you from infection. As we learn more about this virus, we will continue to update our guidance so we don’t just flatten the curve but get ahead of it.”