LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s recent State of the City addressed the homeless population, the state of social justice, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on housing and the economy.
“Nearly eight years ago, I was sworn in as your mayor, and I set my attention to the basics of our government and our economy,” he said. “The idea was simple: City Hall should work for all Angelenos, and all Angelenos should be able to work.”
Garcetti reflected on the city’s accomplishments, despite the tumultuous 2020. He said that while the pandemic threw the city for a loop, Los Angeles is still making moves to come out on top.
Here is a breakdown of Garcetti’s budget.
COVID-19
Garcetti said the road through the pandemic would be painful in his 2020 State of the City. But now, Garcetti is confident the city can bounce back.
To continue the reopening process, Garcetti announced $75 million will be dedicated to vaccination, testing and PPE accessibility to everyone in Los Angeles. He said that since the pandemic started, Los Angeles’ local testing initiatives and vaccination programs helped 26,000 residents per day get their vaccines.
“Every clinician, firefighter, neighborhood volunteer and mutual aid group who stepped up and kept Angelenos fed and housed and tested and vaccinated has accelerated our return to the lives we love in the city we so dearly miss,” he said.
Housing and infrastructure
Garcetti said that through his justice budget he would invest dollars in infrastructure, culture, economic and technological services for all Angelenos.
A quarter-billion dollars of this budget will go toward neighborhood preservation and human services. Another $151 million will bolster programs tackling racial and economic injustice. He will also make neighborhoods safer by planting more trees for shade and streetlights for dark areas.
“We are the generation of Angelenos who will beat this pandemic and lift up your young people,” Garcetti said. “We are the generation of Angelenos who will make an unprecedented leap forward for racial justice. We are the generation of Angelenos who will leave behind a stronger, fairer city for us all.”
Garcetti finished this section by addressing the rise in hate crimes toward the Asian and Pacific Islander population by recalling the 1871 massacre where 19 Chinese Angelenos were lynched.
Social justice and the police
Garcetti stressed that he would not abolish the LAPD, despite the protests and marches that flooded the streets throughout the summer of 2020.
Garcetti said part of his budget creates peaceful initiatives to respond to nonviolent calls instead of the police.
The first part would go to a new approach called TURN: Therapeutic Unarmed Response for Neighborhoods, which would send clinicians instead of police officers to nonviolent mental health calls dispatched to 911. The budget would also go toward funding a one-year nonviolent crises pilot project specifically for homeless people in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. The final part would focus on peacemaking.
“If you want to move backward toward a failed us-and-them strategy that made police an occupying force in communities they were meant to serve, you’ve come to the wrong place,” he said. “This is a moment for all of us to step up together: police departments, neighborhood leaders and elected officials. It’s a time to recognize wrongs and to set them right.”
Garcetti will increase spending on the Gang Reduction and Youth Development program to add 80 more peace ambassadors.
He said the budget will invest $12 million in Reforms for Equity and Public Acknowledgement of Institutional Racism, or LA REPAIR, to create more jobs and back community intervention and racial healing.
As the city emerges from the pandemic and reopens to a new normal, Garcetti said the city still has a way to go to recover from the effects of 2020 and the coronavirus.
“Los Angeles doesn’t run from challenges; we rise to them,” Garcetti said.
“And when we look back on our city from that future day, let us say with honest pride that we did not start our journey there one minute too late.”