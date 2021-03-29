There is no going back to the way things were before the pandemic.
There are new griefs, new losses and new struggles with isolation that leave a permanent mark on everyone’s psyche.
However, it will be possible to move forward, and Los Angeles’ Japanese American Cultural & Community Center is inviting artists to express ideas of healing that honor the changes. They’ve issued a call for artists to create using the Japanese art form of kintsugi and applying it to their artistic medium.
Translated to “golden repair,” kintsugi teaches there is strength in broken spaces, and we need to embrace imperfections. The art dates back to the 15th century where, according to legend, a shogun broke a favorite bowl. He sent it back to China but was dissatisfied with the repairs. He gathered Japanese artists and challenged them to fix it.
They came up with a process for repairing broken pottery using a lacquer dusted with powdered gold. It treats the breakage and repair as something to be remembered and honored, not something to hide.
“Kintsugi was born out of necessity,” said Rani de Leon, the center’s associate director of performing arts.
“It is an example of how a tangible art form is an extension of larger philosophies. It is more or less seeing brokenness as an opportunity or potential. It’s an opportunity to become stronger, an opportunity to see that which makes you unique. It is not so much an opportunity to become whole again but to highlight what is broke and to see the beauty in the brokenness.”
The grant will provide $2,000 for up to five artists from any discipline to incorporate kintsugi as an approach to individual or collective healing. The artists will have to create a 3- to 10-minute video that shares the art they create.
The center was looking for a way to present grant funding to artists when they cannot do in-person programming. With money from Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation-Los Angeles made available for healing programs, the center saw an opportunity to respond in a cultural way.
“A lot of these kind of things came together to inspire us to explore this Japanese art form that we felt really resonates with a healing approach,” de Leon said.
“We are in such an unprecedented time, especially for artists. This could be a good opportunity to use art to heal, and not just society or the community but even ourselves.”
They also hope it encourages all who experience the art to reflect on the past year and ask questions about how to move forward.
“There has been a societal and individual denial or delay of accepting the fact that things are inevitably different in our lives,” de Leon said.
“How do we lean into these changes in a beautiful way versus a way that isn’t going to help us move forward?”
The grant deadline is April 30. Winners will be announced between May 24 and May 31, and artists will have until Aug. 31 to complete their work and submit a video of it.
Following that will be the virtual exhibit, “JACCC presents The Kintsugi Spirit,” from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
To apply, artists need to submit work samples, artist statements and a description of what they will do for the final video. More details are available at jaccc.org/kintsugi.
“What is exciting is that I don’t know what these artists will get out of this, but I have faith that through the exploration of the art form something will be revealed to them,” de Leon said.
“The practice itself is a metaphor for life. How that transfers to each artist is going to be subjective. The process itself has power to it.”
De Leon said it is the hope that people will find the universality in the kintsugi’s principles. It’s not limited to just Japanese or ceramicists, but it is something anyone can relate to.
“It can be a great metaphor for how we can approach life and how we can approach things from our past that have happened to us,” said de Leon. “We may have something bad or something that has hurt us or caused some kind of trauma. Our hope is that through the process of kintsugi, artists will experience a sense of transformation.”