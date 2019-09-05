A man was found guilty this week of a fatal Halloween 2016 stabbing of a 3-year-old girl as her parents worked in a factory in Downtown.
Ricardo Augusto Utuy was convicted on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for the murder of Ruby Vasquez, the daughter of his then-co-worker at the time of the crime. Vasquez’s parents brought the child with them to their work at a garment factory on the 800 block of McGarry Street.
According to prosecutors, Utuy, a Guatemalan national, attacked the girl as she ran to her mother. The child was taken via a personal vehicle before being intercepted by an ambulance. Vasquez was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Utuy was also found guilty of attempted murder for attacking another factory work nearly a year prior. Utuy is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 23.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019