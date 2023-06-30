The LA City Council voted 12-0 June 20 to elect Marqueece Harris-Dawson as president pro tempore.
Harris-Dawson replaces Councilmember Curren Price, who was charged June 13 with five counts of grand theft, three counts of perjury, and two counts of conflict of interest. As part of those charges, Price is accused of obtaining medical coverage for his now-wife while married to another woman and voting in favor of city contracts that would monetarily benefit his her without disclosing the connection to the city council.
Council President Paul Krekorian motioned to elect Harris-Dawson.
Price said the charges are unfounded, but he stepped down as president pro tempore and from his committee positions to prevent distraction from council business. Price did not resign from his position as city council member.
“While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people’s business,” Price wrote in his resignation letter to Krekorian.
Shortly after the charges were announced, Krekorian introduced a motion to suspend Price as the representative for District 9. Krekorian acted quickly in announcing the intent to suspend Price after the city council received criticism that they dithered in suspending Councilmember Kevin de Leon after he was heard on tape making a racially charged statement with then-council President Nury Martinez.
On June 21, the day after Harris-Dawson’s appointment, Price released a statement pleading with the city council not to suspend him.
“I have lived my entire life in public service honorably and with no other focus than the best interests of my constituents,” Price wrote. “Until I have had an opportunity to address the charges in court, it is inappropriate for the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee to recommend my suspension from the city council.
“While I respect that Krekorian has to take any allegations against a member of the council seriously, I am presumed innocent, as indeed I am, and the best way to protect the voices and concerns of those in my district is to allow me and my dedicated staff to continue to serve the needs of District 9.”
Krekorian said a part of the discussion to suspend Price will include reaching out to the constituents and leadership of District 9 to ensure the move would not create too much upheaval.
Harris-Dawson represents the 8th District, which spans a section of South LA. According to city data, the community consists primarily of people of color and is home to more than 248,000 people. Harris-Dawson also chair’s the city’s Planning Land Use and Management committee and has introduced policies to combat homelessness, increase job equity and encourage community policing.
The city council voted to approve Harris-Dawson’s appointment without discussion, along with a series of collective agenda items. Only Price and Monica Rodriguez were absent from the vote.
“With that vote, I’m pleased to congratulate our new council President Pro Tempore Marqueece Harris-Dawson,” Krekorian said after the vote. “I’d like to ask you to come up and take the desk.”
Harris-Dawson appeared pleased as he took the desk and concluded the meeting as president pro tempore but made no further comments.