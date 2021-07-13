The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter will host the Los Angeles Virtual Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Participants are encouraged to choose their own course — whether it’s their own house, driveway, neighborhood, local park, hike trail or even treadmill.
Huntington’s disease is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation causing deterioration in a person’s physical, mental and emotional abilities.
It deteriorates their physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50% chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes the disease.
There are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.
In less than 10% of cases, juvenile Huntington’s disease affects children and adolescents. JHD usually has a more rapid progression rate than adult-onset HD; the earlier the onset, the faster JHD progresses.
HD is described as having Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases — simultaneously. HD is characterized by a triad of symptoms, including progressive motor dysfunction, behavioral disturbance and cognitive decline.
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families.
Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the United States and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007.
Info: greaterla.hdsa.org or HDSA.org