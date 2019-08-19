Another pair of multi-room immersive pop-up spaces are coming to Downtown Los Angeles, but don’t expect any similarities between the two.
On Sept. 20, the “Friends Around the World Tour,” built around the ubiquitous, bubbly merchandising and cultural icon Hello Kitty, lands in a 10,000-square-foot space at La Plaza Village at 555 N. Spring St. It runs through Oct. 20 and will feature rooms inspired by New York City, Tokyo, London, Paris and Honolulu. As with other pop-ups, this will be an Instagram-friendly spot with colorful, themed spaces. A visit also allows people to interact with Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters. Tickets start at $22 and are available at showclix.com.
It’s the opposite end of the spectrum at Haus of Creep, a 75-minute multi-sensory experience that debuts at Row DTLA on Sept. 13. Organizers, who have mounted previous Creep L.A. haunted houses in Downtown, describe it as a “darkly satirical and terrifying send-up of social media-driven culture.” There are more than a dozen fright-oriented installations. It runs through Nov. 3. Tickets and information are at creepla.com.