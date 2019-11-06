A hidden piece of Los Angeles history could receive a facelift in the near future. The Dutch Chocolate Shop was put on the market by its anonymous owner last week, opening the door for a refurbishment at the 105-year-old space.
Located on the ground floor of a building on Sixth Street near Broadway, the space is notable for its striking brown-hued tile finishing, including a collection of large tile murals by artist Ernest Batchelder. The murals depict Dutch women at work, as well as images of ships, windmills and other features of the Dutch countryside. The shop primarily sold hot chocolate during its heyday and most recently held a small electronics store.
The Los Angeles Times first reported the story. According to The Times, the owner of the building is seeking $12 million for the property.