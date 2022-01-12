Under new ownership, the historic Downtown Barclay Hotel will undergo renovations and be converted into single-room-occupancy, affordable housing for formerly unhoused and low-income individuals.
The Los Angeles-based nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation acquired the property in October. It will renovate the 158-unit hotel into affordable housing units.
AHF and the organization’s housing subsidiary, Healthy Housing Foundation, hosted a holiday-themed ceremony late December, formally rededicating the hotel and unveiling a plaque officially solidifying the future intended use of the long-standing, historic property.
AHF President Michael Weinstein spoke at the event for a formal commemoration alongside Tony Vazquez, California Board of Equalization member; Sen. Henry Stern (District 27); Michael Lawson, Los Angeles Urban League president; and Cynthia Davis, MPH, AHF board member.
AHF Senior Director of Communications Ged Kenslea said the building will be renovated from the top down, making sure it’s up to safety code. Plumbing, heating, flooring and walls will be upgraded.
Construction is estimated to be completed in April, with future tenants moving in incrementally as each floor is modernized and livable.
This hotel marks AHF’s 11th property on its list of affordable, single-room-occupancy buildings throughout LA. The organization now has 1,183 units, with some being in Downtown, like The King Edward and The Baltimore hotels, all centered around housing individuals and families in need.
Rent for most of AHF’s properties range from $400 to $750 a month. The Barclay units will be closer to $700 because of its amenities, like private bathrooms.
Though the AHF is known as a nonprofit providing medical care or health services to individuals globally, Kenslea said, “People ask, ‘What is an AIDS organization doing in housing?’ Stable housing is critical component for health and well-being, regardless of a person’s medical history.”
AHF utilizes an adaptive reuse model of creating more affordable housing, essentially finding and acquiring underutilized properties, like historic Downtown hotels, and repurposing them to combat the shortage of affordable housing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LA Housing Services Authority was exempted from conducting an unsheltered point-in-time count for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; however, a count in 2020 reported 66,436 people in LA County and 41,290 people in the city were unhoused.
A report conducted by the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, a member-led nonprofit dedicated to issues with housing, creating more sustainable communities and worker justice, produced a report along with another nonprofit, Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, and the UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development Clinic that covers vacant living units in Los Angeles.
A key finding in the 2020 report notes “over 46,000 units are held in a state of non-market vacancy” and that “many thousands more units are withheld from the housing system by landlords listing them at high rents that keep them vacant long-term,” along with other points relating to vacant units and affordable housing.
Susie Shannon, policy director of Housing is a Human Right, focuses on policies and advocacy, on a city, county and state level, with the goal of pursuing more inclusive housing for not only adaptative reuse but issues like inclusionary zoning, which would create more housing opportunities for low-income individuals in new property developments.
“The narrative up until now is that we need to build new units in order to move people inside,” she said. “However, you can’t have thousands of vacant units when you have over 60,000 people homeless in the county and over 41,000 in the city.
“Obviously, you want to utilize that infrastructure, and (adaptive reuse) brings the housing online much quicker. What we can do in three to five months with adaptive reuse would take us three to five years for building housing.”
An AHF lawsuit was filed against the city of Los Angeles challenging the newly adopted Housing Element plan, which outlines the city’s housing conditions, needs and housing objectives over eight years.
The nonprofit argues that the Housing Element plan, or “The Plan to House LA,” spanning from 2021 to 2029, would allow for more large, upscale housing developments without any obligations from developers to provide affordable housing.
“In order to reverse (disproportionate housing availability), we need government to step up and say, ‘We can’t have builders coming to LA and making a profit off the building while they’re ignoring the people that need housing the most,’” Shannon said.
“Those of us that have been working with low-income tenants and the unhoused community for a long time, we’ve all seen the displacement, we’ve all seen the fact that people can’t afford to live here,” she continued. “Housing is not equal. You can’t tell me that building more luxury units is going to help the unhoused or low-income people.”
Shannon highlighted a city review of the past Housing Element plan, from 2014 to 2021, which documents that over the eight-year period, market rate housing units were overbuilt by an extra 70,110 units, while affordable housing units were underbuilt by 35,024 units.
Ultimately, through advocacy and continuing to create more affordable housing units in the city and county, Kenslea said, “What we’re trying to do is house people with a faster and less expensive model than what the city or other entities have done when they build ‘affordable housing.’
“The (adaptive reuse) model is to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good and to try and deploy this model, given that the affordable housing crisis keeps growing.”
Kenslea said AHF and the Healthy Housing Foundation will have a formal groundbreaking shovel ceremony on Jan. 16 for a completely new affordable housing project in the lot next to The Madison Hotel, which AHF also owns.
“We’re pursuing both completely new, from-the-ground projects and reuse projects and strengthening both legislation and policies that will keep people in their homes,” he said.
The new housing project will have 216 prefab modular housing units and is expected to be completed late 2023.
As far as what’s next for Shannon and HIAHR, she said, “People that are unhoused and low-income renters don’t have a union advocating for them. They have advocates. … The market tells developers to seek the highest profit possible and not to look at communities and what their needs are. That’s the job of government and advocacy. That’s what we’ll be doing.”