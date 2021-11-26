Sparkle DTLA
Through Sunday, Jan. 2
Nearly 18 million hues of light will illuminate The Bloc in Downtown LA during Sparkle DTLA. The path of interactive, multi-colored lights synchronizes to music at the start of every hour and serves as the festive backdrop for photos. A 32-foot Christmas tree and 16-foot ornament are included among the holiday displays. All ages are invited, and pets are welcome.
The Bloc, 700 W. Seventh Street, Los Angeles, 5 p.m., free admission, 213-454-4926, theblocla.com
LA Zoo Lights
Through Sunday, Jan. 9
After pausing the show for a year, L.A. Zoo Lights has returned for its sixth year. The zoo invites guests to explore light displays such as the world’s largest pop-up storybook, giant snowflakes and twinkling animal statues during the after-dark experience.
Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, start times vary, $22, 323-644-4200, lazoo.org
DTLA Holiday Adventure Scavenger Hunt
Monday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Jan. 2
Search the streets of LA for hidden gems and holiday décor that could lead to prizes. Participants compete in festive challenges while following paths of glittering lights and sites. The top 100 players on the leaderboard by the end of the search will win up to $100 in gift cards to businesses in Downtown LA. For the more competitive players, those ranked in the top five will win $500 in gift cards. The scavenger hunt can be completed in less than one day or can extend through several days
Free, download of Eventzee app required, 213-624-2425, downtownla.com
Dodgers Holiday Festival
Friday, Nov. 26, to Dec. 31
Celebrate the holiday season in the newly renovated Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium. Visitors can ice skate, enjoy holiday-themed food, meet Santa and his elves, and watch nightly live entertainment from the bullpens.
Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Avenue, Los Angeles, 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays, 3 to 10 p.m. weekends, $16, 866-363-4377, mlb.com/dodgers
Small Business Block Party
Saturday, Nov. 27, to Sunday Nov. 28
ROW DTLA is partnering with LA Original to host the Small Business Block Party. Live music, a beer garden, food vendors and family-friendly fun can all be found at the event. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free ice cream sandwich from Coolhaus.
ROW DTLA, 777 S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, noon to 5 p.m., free admission, 213-988-8890, rowdtla.com
“A Christmas Carol”
Tuesday, Nov. 30, to Saturday, Jan. 1
Christmas spirit floods the stage with reimagined performances of the classic holiday play at the Ahmanson Theatre. Emmy winner Bradley Whitford stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in playwright Jack Thorne’s “A Christmas Carol.” Audience members of all ages will hear 12 joyful Christmas carols and watch the most awarded show of the season.
Ahmanson Theatre, 135 Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, $40-$150, 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
Jewish Heritage Night
at LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Celebrate the third night of Hanukkah with the LA Clippers on Jewish Heritage Night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Past Hanukkah celebrations during Clippers games at Staples Center include candle lightings, menorah blessings, and performances from the Jewish Children’s Choir. Fans with tickets to the game can receive a free, special-edition Jewish heritage T-shirt upon arrival.
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., $20-$235, 213-742-7100, nba.com/clippers
A Very Merry Winter Market
Saturday, Dec. 4
As We Dwell is an open space for creatives to share their work and cultivate an inspiring environment for independent artists. Typewriter Connection, one of the group’s “dwellers,” is hosting A Very Merry Winter Market Event to offer handmade artwork, gift wrapping and baked goods.
As We Dwell, 1131 E. Fifth Street, Los Angeles, noon to 6 p.m., free admission, aswedwell.com
“Home Alone” in Concert
Saturday Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 12
The LA Philharmonic brings the music behind Kevin McCallister’s classic antics to life as he defends his home from filthy holiday thieves. While the audience views a screening of “Home Alone,” the orchestra performs songs from John William’s renowned score from the family film.
Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, various times, $59-$191, 323-850-2000, laphil.com
LA County Holiday Celebration
Friday, Dec. 24
Last-minute holiday festivities among multiple cultures can be found at the 62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Live performances ranging from a Korean dance troupe to an all-female mariachi band showcase the diversity of traditions of the county. Choirs, dancers and more artistry can also be viewed from a livestream on PBS SoCal. And even better, admission is free.
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, 3 to 6 p.m., free admission, 213-972-0711, musiccenter.org