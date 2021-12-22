Established in 1992, the Hope Street Margolis Family Center is a community health, education and recreation resource of Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center. It has impacted thousands of underprivileged families through its one-of-a-kind program in Downtown Los Angeles.
Each year, Hope Street, which is a nationally recognized model for its successful integration of health care with child and adult education, serves more than 5,000 kids and parents locally.
In collaboration with a wide array of community partners, Hope Street provides a comprehensive continuum of in-home and center-based early education, parenting, health, mental health, developmental, literacy, youth development, child welfare, case management and social services.
This year, due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these at-risk families face additional uncertainty and stress around the holiday season.
To help them overcome these obstacles, Hope Street collaborated with Councilmember Kevin de Leon and Madres al Servico de la Comunidad on Dec. 11 to distribute food boxes and toys to 150 families in need. Additionally, the Hope Street team will deliver over 1,000 toys to the houses of local families in the coming week.